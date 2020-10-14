f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020

14 Oct 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

If there’s one thing you can rely on Apple for, it’s familiarity. 

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing - it’s nice to pick up a device which, on the surface, looks familiar and therefore not complicated, nor threatening to confuse you with new mechanics and features. 

Being an owner of an iPad 5th generation, it’s hard not to make comparisons between the old tablet I bought in 2017 and the iPad 8th generation - on the surface, they look practically identical. 

It’s familiar, but that’s what many people are after - the same device but slightly better, an iPad to do iPad things, like browsing e-commerce sites, reading e-books, watching YouTube. This iPad does all that, and a little bit more - and at NZ$570 for a 32GB version, it’s a remarkably good deal.

So how does this new, 10.2 inch iPad stack up?

Design

While familiarity can work in some circumstances, I was disappointed at being unable to distinguish, on the surface, between the iPad 8 and the one I bought over three years ago. 

Both the front and back (including the camera) look identical - the only difference is the iPad 8 has a slightly larger screen. The new offering keeps the Touch ID home button - no face recognition here - and the sleep and volume buttons are all unchanged as well. It even retains the headphone jack.

While the design itself is great, I do wish there was at least something different for iPad 8.

Performance

The similarities to iPad 5 end here - this device is, thankfully, much faster.

Armed with an A12 Bionic processor, iPad 8 adds a boost to its graphics and a neural engine for some AI tasks, and it definitely feels like a fast device. On several occasions, I switched between Procreate, YouTube, my browser, games and news apps, with relative frequency, and noticed no dip in performance.

This also helped with the excellent responsiveness of the Apple Pencil. Procreate, my preferred software for creative endeavours with the pencil, worked great. 

The retina 2,160x1,620-pixel display also looks good, also a massive improvement over my old iPad - a quick side-by-side comparison of the same YouTube video produced surprisingly stark results. Its screen also features LED-backlit multi-touch and 500 nits brightness.

Overall, the performance definitely holds up, and the iPad 8 works great for me as someone who uses a tablet for mostly recreational purposes. For those who demand more, performance-wise, out of their machines, the Pro or Air models from this year will probably be preferable. But for a casual student, remote worker, or recreational user, this device works great.

iPadOS 14

Connecting a mouse to a tablet wasn’t necessarily something I wished Apple would bring to the iPad, but now that I can, I don’t want to go back.

The responsiveness was superb, and in combination with the Apple Smart Keyboard, productivity can go full steam ahead - including the writing of this review.

One of the major changes to iPadOS for this generation is the Scribble feature, which allows users to use their own handwriting with Apple Pencil to create notes. The handwriting recognition works better than most I’ve seen in that it recognises most of my shocking writing. 

It’s not groundbreaking technology, but it’s still useful if you’re in the middle of a Procreate project and want to note something down without getting the keyboard out.

iPadOS 14, in general, felt like a significant upgrade to its predecessors - the widgets were much more intuitive, and I appreciated the subtle differences in design, which I found more minimal. One slightly irritating thing was that I had to jump through hoops to figure out the battery percentage of my Apple Pencil, as it doesn’t show up on the Control Centre. 

Speaking of battery, this device has a great one. It’s advertised as having an all-day battery life, and it definitely does. 

Its 32.4-watt-hour battery provides for hour upon hour of performance-heavy tasks - watching three or four hours of videos only took out 30% or so.

The charging is also super-fast - included in the box is a 20-watt charger, which does the job in around two hours. Another criticism though - this iPad comes with a Lightning port, rather than USB-C, which I feel is a bit behind the times.

Verdict

It may not be groundbreaking, but the 8th generation of iPad has all the bells and whistles that a casual user could ask for, and for an exceptionally reasonable price. It performs well and the new features brought about by iPadOS 14 serve it well.

There are a couple of quirks that Apple could improve upon, but not enough to irk someone who’s after a tablet for some light work, schoolwork or recreation. It may look identical to the iPad I bought three years ago, but its features back it up. And at this price point, it’s a great deal.

Related stories:
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
Dig deeper:
Apple iPad Review
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.More
Story image
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Story image
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Story image
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Story image
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Story image
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Story image
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Story image
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.More
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
InternetNZ urges political parties to commit to digital inclusion action plan
The five point plan sets out the priority areas where InternetNZ says Government can best direct its efforts and investments to improve digital inclusion in New Zealand.More
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
More stories