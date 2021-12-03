Story image
Gaming
CPU
ASUS
Motherboard
Review
Chipset
generation

Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard

By Darren Price, Yesterday

Asus aims to make upgrading to an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake CPU a little easier on your pocket with the TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard.

For Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs, it’s all change. Unlike previous iterations, there’s no stuffing the new Intel CPUs into your old motherboard and make do until you can afford to replace it. These new CPUs have a completely different pin configuration requiring a motherboard with the new LGA 1700 socket. 

If you have an older CPU cooler, chances are you will have to replace that as well as the CPU sits at a different height to past arrangements. Intel’s new chips are also designed with DDR5 memory in mind. 

Unfortunately, DDR5 DRAM modules are hard to come by at the moment, and if you do find them, they are very expensive. You’ll be paying through the nose for RAM that’s likely to not give you bang for your buck for the moment.

Currently, only motherboards based on the Z690 chipset are available for Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs. So, we are paying a premium until the likely release of motherboards based on Intel’s H and B prefixed chipsets.  

The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard is a feature-rich board that is a bit easier on the pocket than many Z690 boards. It uses DDR4 memory so, if upgrading, you may still be able to use your existing memory. Also, if buying some DDR4 new, you will not be paying anything like the current cost of DDR5 modules (if you can find any). 

The board supports up to 128GB of DDR4 DIMMs across four sockets running at a maximum of 5133MHz.

This is my first time using one of Asus’s TUF motherboards. Of Asus’s three gaming motherboards brands, TUF, Strix, and Maximus, TUF is considered the “entry-level” gaming motherboard marque. 

Traditionally they are designed using robust components, but for the more mainstream gamer rather than the enthusiasts that the Strix and Maximus boards are marketed towards. They are also a bit cheaper, although all the Z690 motherboards seem to have a bit of a markup this time out.

Reading through the specifications of the TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4, I was pleasantly surprised. The board has a rather uncompromising set of features that I’d expect on a much more expensive motherboard and more than adequate for most users. 

Regarding Intel’s 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs, whilst I’m still evaluating their performance, initial signs suggest that they are a significant improvement over previous iterations of Intel chips. I wasn’t overly impressed with the 11th-Gen performance over the 9th-Gen CPUs. 

The 12-Gen utilities two types of core, performance cores (P-Cores) for the heavy lifting and efficiency cores (E-Cores) for background tasks. In a real-life test, I found that the new Intel i5-12600K CPU outperforms a 10th-Gen i9-10900K.

The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard can accommodate four fast M.2 NVMe SSDs at data transfer speeds of up to 7.88 GB/s with a Gen 4 NVMe drive. One of the slots can also accommodate the slower M.2 SATA SSD drives. 

There are eight USB ports on the rear I/O panel, including one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port capable of speeds of up to 20Gbps. Two of the ports are 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, the rest being 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1. The motherboard also has headers for seven more optional external USB ports. 

The board does not support Crossfire/SLI GPU configurations, which have pretty much gone the way of the dodo, anyway. There’s a reinforced PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for a graphics card. 

There are two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, one PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, and another full-length PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. That’s enough sockets to accommodate all your expansion card needs, be it additional SATA sockets, USB ports, soundcard, or even a Thunderbird 3 expansion card (using the TB header on the motherboard).

Also of note is the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking capabilities and the 2.5 Gb Ethernet socket for wired network connections. The 7.1 Realtek audio, featuring AI noise reduction, rounds off the main features of the motherboard.

With plenty of room for expansion, I found nothing missing from this board. I can’t see the average user (or enthusiast user) running out of upgrade opportunities with this board. 

The board itself has some heft to it. It feels robust (TUF, even). Asus has put a few extras on their board, making them easy to install and set up for novice builders. 

Rather than using fiddly little screws to hold the M.2 SSDs in place, they have plastic latches that rotate and hold the drives in place.  

There are also some additional LED indicators to help troubleshoot issues with the CPU, display, RAM, or boot-up. I had a boot problem that I easily traced to a memory module (fixed by removing it, blowing out the slot with some air and reseating). The RAM LED pointed me right to the source of the issue, enabling me to resolve the problem quickly.

I really like the Asus UFEI BIOS. This is the menu system used to fine-tune the PC’s configuration and what you are prompted to enter when first switching on if you are building it yourself. If you buy a PC with this motherboard in a shop, the technicians will have already configured this for and installed Windows.  

The BIOS has two menu layouts defaulting to a simplified page with everything you need to get going. The display shows fan speeds, the memory XMP setting (which needs to be switched on to type I to get the memory running at the speed you paid for), and some one-touch overclocking settings. 

If you are using an unlocked CPU with a “K” suffix, and you have a decent CPU cooler, I’d encourage you to switch the AI Overclock setting to at least the fast tuning and maybe even the extreme tuning mode for an extra performance boost. If that works without issue, you could also try extreme tuning. I got an additional 9% of CPU performance out of the CPU by adjusting this setting. More confident users can switch to the advanced view for comprehensive control over the motherboard functions. 

The board comes with a few accessories, such as the Wi-Fi antenna, SATA cables, a comprehensive and easy-to-read manual, and a driver/utility disk. If you’ve not got a DVD drive in your machine, you can download all the drivers and software from the Asus website (I’d recommend this to be honest, as it’ll be more up-to-date).

The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard is a lot of board for only a modest investment. It enables users to e get up and running with Intel’s 12th-Gen CPUs without investing in the hard-find-find and ridiculously priced DDR5 memory modules. 

At the same time, though, the board makes no compromises, offering some fantastic features on par with motherboards at twice the price.

Related stories
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm>>
Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller>>
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update>>
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)>>
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset>>
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm
A short while ago, I was given the opportunity to review the Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone, originally planning to use it to run online D&D games. >>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update
Get ready to say G’day with Fortnite, as the game has announced a brand new Australia and New Zealand in-game experience.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)
This is a game with a lot of heart that fans are going to enjoy.>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company
Kiwi entrepreneur Max Ferguson, founder of software company Lumin, is a finalist in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud
"If you control the amount of information you release, you can reduce the chance of someone stealing your identity.”>>
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset
JBL’s Live660NC headset provide you with peace and quiet in your own space.>>
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high
In-app shopping has seen significant growth over the past year, and a new study by Adjust and Sensor Tower has predicted that based on 2020 trends, ​​this year's shopping season is set to reach an all-time high. >>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region
According to ESET, as people are increasingly dependent on the internet to work, communicate, shop and entertain themselves, scammers are also taking advantage of the new normal to lure victims.>>
Story image
Review
Tech junkies rejoice: The Dux Backpack is a tech fortress you can take anywhere
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The deepfake dilemma: How it affects privacy, security & law in Aotearoa
A video shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the character of Maleficent. Her husband Clarke Gayford then appears. It almost looks real - but we know it isn't.>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region
The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J notebooks are designed for performance and productivity, says Dynabook.>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season
Almost a fifth of New Zealanders have experienced a scamming event when shopping online.>>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch
Immigration advisers have described the first day of the country's new residence scheme as a shambles.>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report
Transparent delivery, flexible payment options and website speed are key factors driving online shoppers.>>
Story image
DDoS
Record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend>>
Story image
Phishing
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Five industrial robotics trends during times of digital transformation>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat>>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Story image
Gaming
Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
Story image
Graduate
Qual IT launches new graduate program to combat growing IT skill shortage>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand>>
More stories