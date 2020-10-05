f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand

05 Oct 2020
Darren Price
Belkin is not messing about with their 10K power bank.  When you think that an iPhone 11 Pro battery has a capacity of 3046 mAh, and can play videos for 18 hours, a full 10,000 mAh power bank is going to keep you going for quite a while.

The power bank comes with a 38mm cable that has a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a USB Type-C male connector on the other. The battery is charged at 5V/2.4A via a USB

Type-C port on the side. One end of the power pack has both a USB Type-A and USB Type-B output sockets for charging devices. Not only does having the two output increase the devices versatility, but it also allows two devices to be charged at the same time. Both sockets output at 5V/2.4A with a combined max of 12W. 

The retractable stand allows you to rest your phone on the power pack at the perfect angle for playing a game or watching video. Great for providing you own entertainment if or when we start long distance flights. The power pack can also be used to charge game controllers without the need for a charge cable running from the sofa to your console. 

I also used to power up and charge my Nintendo Switch that the kids had played until the battery ran out and just left on the coffee table. Plugging in the Switch not only got the discharged portable console going to start playing, but it also charged the battery right up to 100% without having to slip it back into the dock. When you think that the Switch’s 4310 mAh battery lasts between 2.5- 6.5 hours, a full internal battery and a full 10K power pack could keep you gaming for around 10-17.5 hours!

The power bank measures 14.4 cm x 7.5 cm x 2 cm, about the same footprint of a mobile phone, but three times thicker and twice the weight. It’s not something that you can comfortably slip in your pocket.

The power bank is a pretty solid, unassuming plastic box with rounded corners. Whilst it seems quite robust, you probably want to avoid dropping it. On the front there’s a tiny button which, when pressed, displays up to four white lights to tell you how much charge remains.

The Belkin Power Bank 10K with stand is a very practical portable power solution, not just for gamers, but for anyone on the move that relies on their devices being charged up. I found it very handy for charging the Nintendo Switch and keeping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers charged.

The huge 10,000 mAh capacity means that, unlike a lot of power banks, as long as you keep it charged, Belkin’s power bank will look after you for very long periods away from a power socket. It’s a well-built bit of kit from a reputable manufacturer.

