Hands-on review: BenQ GV30 Projector

If you need a portable mini projector, look no further than the BenQ GV30 Projector.

The BenQ GV30 portable mini projector provides instant wireless streaming and casting for entertainment on the go.

Picture

The BenQ GV30 displays your favourite content in stunning widescreen images with impeccable detail and quality.

Thanks to its magnetic base, 135-degree projection angle, autofocus and vertical keystone, you can project your content on any kind of wall and even on a roof. You don’t need to have a projection screen, so there's no extra hassle or cost involved.

GV30 has 300-lumen brightness and 720p HD clarity, showcasing vivid contrast and lifelike scenes in movies, shows, videos, and sporting events.

There are different picture modes to adapt the image to user needs, including Bright mode, Cinema mode, Daytime mode, Game mode, Living Room mode and Sports mode.

You can also project your content in different ways, such as using wireless for MacOS, iOS, Android, and PC devices, along with HDMI and USB-C connectivity. You can also just surf through the BenQ key provided (HDMI Media Streaming) with the remote control and have access to lots of applications like Prime Video.

Sound

From scary sound effects to powerful music, a solid audio performance raises mundane movie-watching to five-star cinematic events.

With the new built-in 2.1 channel, which includes dual 4W midrange tweeters with a powerful 8W woofer, the GV30 BenQ Projector offers an enhanced cinematic experience. Thanks to this, you can hear the subtle flow of water or falling leaves, as well as booming explosions.

One thing I was worried about was the noise that this projector would make over long periods of use. But the BenQ Projector pleasantly surprised me because of its almost inaudible noise, even when the device is working for a long time.

Battery

The GV30 battery lifetime is 30,000 hours in Eco mode or 20,000 hours in full power mode.

The battery life in wireless is up to 3 hours, enough to watch a long film at a friend’s house or outside for example.

Weight & Dimension

The GV30 weighs 3.5 pounds or 1.6 kg, which means it can be easily transported.

The projector measures 120.0mm (W) 195.8mm (H) 185.0mm (D).

One of the main strengths of this device is that it can be transported with you wherever you go. A carry bag is therefore provided, with ergonomic storage. This carrying case can easily be transported in a backpack, a suitcase or even manually with its handle.

The GV30 BenQ Projector is made for you if you are looking for a clever design, outstanding portability, and impressive audio quality and volume. It is one of the best portable projectors I have reviewed.