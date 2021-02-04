f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot

04 Feb 2021
Darren Price
Share:

D-Link’s DWR-933 AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot allows user to take their Internet connectivity with them. The pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. 

In practice, the actual bandwidth very much depends on the quality of the 4G network coverage in the area. The available bandwidth is not going to be suitable for 32 devices watching Netflix.

The device is, however, perfect for network coverage if required in a remote location. Anyone naive enough to trust the complimentary Wi-Fi in conference facilities will know what I mean.

There's nothing to the DWR-933. It’s a palm-sized box made from rather thin plastic. The front has a leather embossed pattern which gives it a bit of class. There’s a little display window that provides the mobile network and battery status.

The size of the device is determined by the removable (and so replaceable) 3000mAh battery. Behind the battery are the microSIM and microSD sockets. The kit comes with a plastic caddy for all you fancy nanoSIM folks out there.

The inclusion of a MicroSD socket is interesting as apart from being recognised as an external drive when I plugged the device into a PC, I’ve found no media server settings. So, unless you fancy turning the device into a very expensive flash drive, you will probably be OK with the small amount of onboard storage.

Setting up the DWR-933 is easy. The device can be connected to, in the first instance, either by using the included USB cable or wirelessly via the default Wi-Fi network credentials written on a sticker on the underside of the battery cover. You should change these as soon as you can.

Once connected, type “192,168.0.1” in a browser to access the device’s web menu. After entering the default access credentials, the device can be set up either manually or using the wizard.

The device has most of the settings that you’d expect from a larger D-Link router, in that you can observe clients and even set up a DMZ.   

As well as all the usual functions that you’d find on a router web menu, there is also a built-in client for sending and receiving SMS messages. An interesting, but likely unnecessary function for most.

After set-up, connecting client devices can be done by connecting via SSID and entering the WPA password key. There’s also a WPS button for quick connection for supported devices.

The DWR-933 caters for Wi-fi 5GHz and 2.4GHz connections up to the 802.11AC wireless standard. Given the device’s tiny form, don’t expect much in the way of range. It should be fine in a large room, but I lost the signal after about twenty metres or so. 

The D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot does exactly what you want it to do and little else. A media server would have been nice, but providing a portable wireless network and Internet connection for up to 32 clients is no mean feat. 

The light, palm-sized unit easily fits in your pocket. It’s an essential device for every course tutor and presenter that usually relies on the wireless Internet at conference facilities or external premises. The DWR-933 is a great way to ensure that your devices always have Internet access when you are on the move.  

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
Dig deeper:
D-Link Review Mobile Wifi
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Story image
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Story image
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Story image
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Story image
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Story image
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Story image
Poly A/NZ explains how to master the art of working from home
“If you don’t get out, you can get a bit stir-crazy if you focus on your work and you’re not socialising."More
Story image
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
Story image
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Story image
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Story image
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
Story image
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Story image
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
Story image
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Story image
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
Story image
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
More stories