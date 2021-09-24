Story image
Review
D-Link
Wi-fi

Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

By Darren Price, Today

With its DAP-1610 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender, D-Link wants to plug any holes in your home Wi-Fi network.

I think we can all agree with just how important decent Wi-Fi coverage is in the home. We now have countless devices all vying for Internet access from mobile phones to game consoles, and, if you are fancy, fridges and dryers as well. 

Another thing that’s important, like Wi-Fi, in a home is the walls. Unfortunately, the two do not get on. To be fair, walls don’t care about Wi-Fi, but Wi-Fi most definitely cares about walls.

The fastest, most premium Internet and network speeds are all for nought if, when sitting at the kitchen bench, you can’t update your Twitter feed to see the reactions to that cheeky tweet that you wrote on the toilet earlier. Chances are, somewhere in the house, you’ve got a Wi-Fi coverage blackspot, or maybe you just need to extend your network through the cinderblock wall at the back. 

This is where D-Link’s DAP-1610 comes in. The last time I used one of D-Link’s plug-in Wi-Fi Range Extenders, it was a large as a radio-controlled car, hanging precariously from the electric socket. This new little device is no bigger than your average phone charger plug (the non-USB ones we used to have). The two antennae unfold and can be directed as required. There’s not much to the device at all, and it shows just how fast wireless technology is improving as it becomes more and more important in our lives. 

The DAP-1610 is a dual-band 802.11ac AC1200 wireless extender. It is capable of data wireless data transfer speeds of up to 1200Mbps. The device operates at both the 2.4GHz (max 300Mbps) and 5GHz (max 900Mbps) frequencies. Both frequencies can be set up to use the same password to ensure the best connection for your devices. The extender also has an RJ-45 ethernet socket which can be used for a wired connection to a router or for plugging in ethernet client devices that don’t have Wi-Fi.  

The DAP-1610 can be set up using WPS by plugging in near your router and pressing the WPS button on the router and the extender. After a few moments, they will be connected. The extender can then be removed and repositioned wherever your Wi_fi needs a boost. 

The other way to set the device up is slightly more complex but still relatively painless, using the D-Link W-Fi mobile app. I was adding the extender to an existing D-Link network of four COVR-1100 mesh devices, none of which have a WPS button. I scanned the QR code with the app, which is both on the quick installation card and on the actual device. 
Using the DAP-1610’s Wi-Fi setup SSID and password, I connected my phone and followed the prompts. After selecting the SSID of my home Wi-Fi network that I wanted to extend and inputting my Wi-Fi network password, the device restarted. With the lights, all green the extender was up and running. It was as simple as that. 

Plugging the extender into the kitchen socket, I can now enjoy Twitter doom-scrolling with my morning coffee. The versatile D-Link Wi-Fi app allows for easy monitoring and control of the Wi-Fi network. Client connections can be checked and the access scheduled.  
 
As a Mesh extender, the DAP-1610, when paired with other Mesh devices, creates a seamless extension to your network. It uses the same SSID and passwords as your router. 

Mesh smart roaming allows client devices to connect to the wireless network via the networking device with the strongest signal. If you are unsure of the best location that needs a signal boost, the DAP-1610 has a series of green LEDs that will highlight your Wi-Fi network blackspots.

The D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender is an easy-to-use and discreet way to wirelessly extend your Wi-Fi network. With the device, Wi-Fi blackspots as a thing of the past, allowing you to roam your house without losing your network connection.

Related stories
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)>>
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)>>
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush >>
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset>>
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app
Upgrades to the app include new audio clips pronouncing 24,000 words in te reo Māori, as well as the ability to filter results by idioms, phrases, proverbs and loan words.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'
Microsoft today pushed software updates to plug security gaps in its Windows software and related products.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera
Overall, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera is a robust unit, unlike some of the more plasticky consumer video cameras out there.>>
Link image
Multi Cloud
VMware’s premier event invites you to imagine the future of multi-cloud
VMworld is back for 2021. Hear from VMware executives, partners and customers, as well as special guests Michael J. Fox and Will Smith, who invite you to do one simple thing: “Imagine That!” Register now.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work
The new research digs deeper into two converging trends: The Hybrid Paradox and The Great Reshuffle.>>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs
Sidehustle Ecommerce launches Sidehustle, a social marketplace app where brands and individuals can buy, sell and rent items, and find and list jobs.>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush 
Mario Golf: Super Rush is a great option that will keep kids entertained for a few hours while also having a high replayability factor. >>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini
Apple has introduced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the next generation of the tech giant's smartphone.  >>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment
A corporate reorganisation proposes Amazon Web Services NZ Ltd will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc. >>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year
Apple is once again stealing the limelight with its 2021 range of iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch. We take a look at the iPad and iPad mini.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report
The number of cybersecurity incidents in the second quarter of 2021 has risen to more than 1,350, accounting for $3.9 million in direct financial losses.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back
"The fact their sites are back online means they are, again, ready for business and have targets in mind.">>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space
Project AI Off Earth will focus on the cutting edge of innovation in space.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals >>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green>>
Story image
Cyber espionage
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook>>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive>>
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk>>
Story image
A/V security
25 years since the first network security camera>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
More stories