f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system

25 Aug 2020
Darren Price
Share:

The demand for a robust domestic Wi-Fi network has exploded as more and more workers are now working from home. Once a handy way to scroll on your phone whilst streaming Netflix wireless home Internet is now, for many, the only way to effectively work remotely. 

One of the benefits of working from home is that you are not necessarily confined to one area. You can respond to emails whilst watching the evening meal cooking in the kitchen, and you can escape to the bedroom if the house becomes too noisy to take than an important video call. None of the above is happening if you don’t have reliable wireless Internet connectivity throughout your house. 

D-Link picked the perfect time to send over their Covr-1103 mesh system for me to test. This kit contains three of D-Link’s Covr-1100 wireless mesh-enabled access points. It is pre-configured to pair up with each other out of the box. 

My wife, now working from home, has set herself up with a modest pop-up office in the corner of the bedroom. Unfortunately, the bedroom, as well as one of the kid’s rooms, has always been a bit of a Wi-Fi blackspot. It’s OK for routine Internet stuff, but no good for video conferencing etc. My wife quickly found this out and turned to me as the resident IT guy for a solution. Enter D-Link and their COVR-1103 system.

These dual-band AC1200 units are discrete white cubes measuring approximately 100mm on each side. Their small size means that they don’t look too out of place, and certainly better than a flashing router. Perfect for a small working area that gets packed away each day. 

Whilst you may not want one sitting pride of place in the middle of your lounge coffee table, they blend into your room décor pretty easy sitting on a shelf or a side table. They can be physically positioned anywhere in reach of an electrical socket.

The Covr-1103 is easy to set up. You just plug one of the units straight into your existing modem or router, fire it up and follow the instructions in the D-Link Wi-Fi app. 

The second unit is then switched on and automatically paired to the first, you then repeat this with the third unit. This creates three access points with the same wireless network SSID and password. Devices set up to use the Covr-1103 mesh Wi-Fi will dynamically switch to the strongest signal. 

Extra access points can be added to further extend the coverage area to create huge seamless wireless networks. Adding more Covr access points is easy, again, just by scanning the QR code on the new devices and following the instructions on the mobile app. I added D-Link’s two-access point Covr-1102 kit to the network with no problem, creating a mesh of five access points encompassing the entire house (and likely some of the street as well). 

I connected the first Covr access point to one of the Ethernet ports on my router, as I use that for my VOIP telephone. For this to work properly, I switched the Covr-1103 network to bridge, avoiding leaving the router to assign device Ips and administer the network. The Covr network did work without switching it to bridge, but I ran the risk of IP conflicts with two devices allocating network addresses.

I’m not sure what networking magic D-Link are employing with this kit, but not only did the Covr-1103 extend the Wi-Fi network to a previously out-of-reach area, it also considerably boosted the wireless Internet speed.

The kit uses MU-MIMO (multi-user multi-input multi-output) tech to allow many users to connect simultaneously without having to wait for their turn. The units boast AC1200, meaning network speeds of up to 1200 Mbps, which should be more than enough. Network speeds like this would be very much dependent on things like line-of-sight and the material of any obstruction between the devices. However, users should be able to stream 4K TV, play online games wirelessly without trouble.

My house has theoretical max Internet speed of 100Mbps down and 40Mbps up. The wired Ethernet SpeedTest result got me 98.28Mbps down and 37.70Mbps up. The Wi-Fi SpeedTest, some 25m from the nearest Covr-1103 access point (and with a brick wall in the way), was… 101Mbps down and 35.3Mbps up. So, for me, the Covr-1103 Wi-Fi network is fast enough to provide Internet coverage across my house with no speed real speed degradation. 

It is worth noting, however, that whilst the Ethernet connection had a Ping (the time it takes the signal for the client device to get to the remote server and back again, in milliseconds) of 5ms. This would be considered an optimal Ping for multiplayer gaming. The Covr unit delivered a Ping of 19ms, still good, but a slightly slower delivery. 

The Covr-1103 network works by connecting your Wi-Fi device to the closest Covr unit. The signal is then broadcast from the remote Covr access point to the Covr access point connected directly to the modem/router. This is the likely cause of that small, rather insignificant delay.

Once the devices are in place, there’s no need to touch them anymore. The network can be entirely controlled via the D-Link Wi-Fi app. Client devices can be monitored as well as changes made to the network password. 

D-Link’s Covr-1103 provided not only a great solution to my home’s Wi-Fi blackspot area but also a fantastic boost to wireless Internet connection speeds. The system worked out of the box, exactly as it should, the set-up guided by the easy-to-follow instructions from the D-Link app. Connecting the additional two Covr-1100 units from the Covr-1102 kit, extending the wireless network even further, was just as painless.

If you are after an easy-to-use mesh wireless network solution, D-Link’s Covr-1103 offers a complete, yet extendable system that should do the job for you. For smaller properties, the two-unit Covr-1103 kit may also be an option.  

   
 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Dig deeper:
Story image
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
HP extends exclusive cashback offer on huge PC range
There has never been a better time to make the next HP purchase – with up to $250 cash back on offer, extra money in the pocket could go a long way.More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
The gaming arm of the renown audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
More stories