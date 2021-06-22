Today
Story image
Review
D-Link
Router

Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

By Darren Price

D-Link’s DIR-2150 is an unassuming router in a market dominated by devices that look like someone out of a science-fiction show. This AC2100 router is designed to do a job, not to be a centrepiece. It’s a dual-band router that fills the gap between enthusiast-level connectivity and those that just use their ISP-supplied modem. Despite its sedate stylings, the DIR-2150 is still feature-packed. 

The first thing I noticed was how small the router was. It’s about half the size of many other routers on the market. Perfect for tucking out of the way. The box contains the router- with its four antennas, a power supply unit, and a short length of Ethernet cable for connecting to your modem/Internet connection.

There’s a quick installation guide pointing users in the direction of the D-Link Wi-Fi app, common across all the company’s consumer networking produce. There’s also a card with a QR code that’s used with the app set-up method. Traditionalists and experienced users can also use a browser-based set-up by connecting the device to a PC or Mac via the cable.

The router’s MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multi-Input, Muti-Output) technology means that busy network-hungry homes with multiple devices, all needing an Internet connection, each gets a fair crack of the whip. The router also has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, with a capacity of up to 1000Mbps, for wired devices/networking. 

The back of the device also a physical WPS button for easily connecting new devices to the network with one button press. On the bottom are holes for mounting the device on a wall via two screws.

Whilst the black plastic casing seems to have the moldings for a potential USB socket, there isn’t one on the router. So there’s no network drive/media centre functionality. 

The device needs to be located in a centralised spot to get the best coverage, but close enough to your modem for the cable connection. It also needs a power socket. One of the things that really annoys me about D-Link products, that I often forget to mention, is that they come with generic transformers that have localised plugs that snap on. These plugs have huge wings on them to make them easy to click in place, but also dominate your power board, often obscuring the adjacent power socket as well.

The router can be set up using the D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app by following the instructions having scanned a QR code. Alternatively, the router can be set up by connecting the device directly to a PC/Mac and accessing the browser-based interface. Whilst the app allows for a quick and easy set-up, the browser interface allows for tuning some more advanced features.

The router has full QoS (quality of service) features, allowing certain devices to be given priority. This is great to ensure that your important Zoom meeting isn’t disrupted by the family watching Netflix. SpeedTest is built into the router, so you can easily check that you are getting the Internet speeds that you should be. 

Parental controls can be set per device for scheduling screen time. There’s also, on the front page of the interface, a one-click pause Internet button that some households may find as useful as I did when the kids are not playing ball.

More advanced settings for the Firewall, including DMZ and Port Forwarding, are all easily accessible and a breeze to set up. The device can also be set up for remote access via a VPN tunnel. These are some very useful settings that are often overlooked or buried in the menus with entry-level routers.

In practice, the Wi-Fi performance is easily suitable for serving Internet connectivity suitable for the average home. At fifteen metres, though one solid wall, the SpeedTest app on my phone recorded a drop from my usual 100Mbps down/35Mbps up to 42Mbps/34Mbps, more than enough for Netflix in every room in the house!

I was honestly surprised that the DIR-2150 was not only easy to set up but also fully featured and easy to configure. It was absolutely painless. Having all the advanced functions in a logical menu structure means that customisation needn’t be a chore and users can optimise their network as required and just how they should be able to.        

The D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router is a no-nonsense solution for everyday home internet use. Its discreet form factor means that it can be easily positioned out of the way.

The D-Link app allows novice users to get going easily, whilst the browser-based menus allow access to advanced features for power users wanting to get the best out of their wireless network.

Related stories
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone>>
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender>>
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working success will depend on how business embraces flexibility
Much of the success of a remote working culture will depend on how companies embrace flexibility to transition into a new operating environment and not revert to how things were pre-2020.>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
We check out D-Link’s COVR-X1873 three-unit mesh Wi-Fi 6 System.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware
Established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is a remaster in lieu of a remake. This means the gameplay has been relatively unchanged, although the visuals look a lot cleaner.>>
Story image
Apple
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem
What if there was a way to extend the lifespan of products before they end up in landfill? Device repairability seems like a logical step.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple is finally bringing the HomePod mini to New Zealand
At WWDC21 this week Apple quietly dropped the news that the Apple HomePod Mini is coming to New Zealand.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report
Ransomware attacks are gaining momentum globally across industries, and businesses are being warned against a black market dedicated solely to data leaks.>>
Story image
Ratchet & Clank
Game review: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
Rift Apart still a fine addition to the long-running series, and shows off some new cool features that only the PS5 console can deliver. >>
Story image
Orcon
Orcon launches 8Gbps broadband plan
"8Gbps is 80 times faster than our standard 100Mbps plan. This is new territory for New Zealand broadband users.">>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces
"This is the first time we are seeing the bad actors selectively target organisations and favour those with unprotected assets for their ransom letters.">>
Link image
Training
Study IT at Whitecliffe - no fees!
With strong IT skills, you can invent, create, and imagine the new world of technology. Whitecliffe’s Level 4-6 courses are supported by the Government TTAF initiative so you’ll pay no fees.>>
Story image
5G
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G
The race is on for OEMs to find a level of differentiation in their flagship portfolios to help boost margins and improve market share.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome
Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35% less than other users.>>
Story image
Intel
Intel announces two new 11th Gen processors
Intel has announced the addition of two new processors for thin and light laptops to its lineup of 11th Gen U-Series Intel Core processors.>>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime>>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A94 5G>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation>>
Story image
Data sharing
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent>>
Story image
Science
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Story image
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Story image
Mobile Device Management / MDM
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender>>
More stories