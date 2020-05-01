f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router

01 May 2020
Darren Price
Share:

It’s quite possible, with the kids at home and you working from home, that the ADSL internet connection isn’t cutting the mustard these days. Or maybe you need access to internet supplied by your company to work at home. Maybe you just need a portable office setup that affords you both wireless internet and a phone line. 

Good news, D-Link has you covered. The D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router is a voice-over-IP 3G/4G modem and an ethernet router for fixed-line internet. It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.

The router uses a full-size SIM which is inserted into the side of the device. As your phone likely uses a nano or microSIM, you may need to push it back into the plastic template that you got with it or get a new SIM.

The DWR-956 is a modem router, as so can be used to control your existing network, providing Wi-Fi from your fixed-line, be it ADSL, cable, NBN or UFB, just using the 4G as a back-up. The phone socket means that you can plug a regular phone in and use VoIP for your home/office phone if your ISP supports it.

Set-up is easy. D-Link’s wizards are some of the easiest I’ve used. You simply plug the device into your PC/laptop via the included ethernet cable and type the IP address of the device (as written in the enclosed quick start instructions), and you are away. The wizard sets up your Wi-Fi network with a few questions, and VoIP, if you have the information available from your ISP. 

The DWR-956 frontend was a bit of surprise, as D-Link has given the device’s web control panel a colourful update. The menus are now laid out even more clearly with settings easier to find.

The device’s form-factor is similar to D-Link’s Talkbox routers in that the DWR-956 is designed to be stood upright. There’s no way to remove the feet in order to mount the device on the wall.

This is probably not as bad for a device that’ll likely be utilised in a more portable manner than a standard router, but the option would be good.

Being an AC1200 router, it’s not designed for heavy Wi-Fi use. It does have both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz channels providing decent Wi-Fi coverage suitable for single room/small home use. Wired directly to the router I was able to get access to the maximum 4G speed for my area, which, even at 30% signal strength was significantly faster than ADSL (and my old cable internet speed).

The router has all the usual functions to set up port forwarding and a DMZ. It does lack some of the more advanced features usually found in routers aimed towards gaming/multimedia such as device prioritising, but unless you are into serious competitive gaming, this shouldn’t be an issue.

There are parental controls built into the device. internet access for client devices, such as game consoles, laptops and phones can be scheduled for set times of the day/days of the week. Access to certain websites can also be restricted.

The D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router is an easy-to-use solution for working at home. You can use a company SIM as opposed to your home internet. 4G is also faster than ADSL and thus more appropriate for a home office, especially if competing with the kids’ homeschooling or the family watching Netflix. 

The device’s functionality as a standard Wi-Fi router also makes it useful for small homes and offices with a 3G/4G internet backup if needed.

Related stories:
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
Dig deeper:
Story image
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Story image
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Story image
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.More
Story image
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
Story image
Plans for floating data centre in Singapore revealed
With the growing global demand for data centres, Keppel Data Centre says its floating data centre concept is an environmentally-friendly and resource-efficient way to meet the expanding needs of the digital economy. More
Story image
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
Story image
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
Story image
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
Story image
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Story image
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
More stories