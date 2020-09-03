f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560

03 Sep 2020
Darren Price
Share:

If I had a dollar for every new router that crossed my desk boasting “the fastest wi-fi speeds yet” I’d have, well, a fair few dollars. The difference with a Wi-Fi 6 router like the DIR-X1560 is that it is, actually, a next-gen wi-fi device.

Yes, the chances are that your two-year-old phone is still IEEE 802.11ac (which has now been renamed with the rather more user-friendly title of Wi-Fi 5 by the boffins at the Wi-Fi Alliance). But your next phone, laptop and PC will all be using Wi-Fi 6 (AKA IEEE 802.11ax), if they aren’t already.

Wi-Fi 6 increases the theoretical Wi-Fi network speed from the 3.5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5 to 9.6 Gbps. This is likely to be a lot faster than your current Internet speed (9.6 Gbps = 9600Mbps), so don’t expect your Internet speeds to go through the roof. However, if you are transferring data across a network powered by an EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router, between two Wi-Fi 6 devices, you should expect a massive jump in data speeds.

The other thing to be mindful of with Wi-Fi 6 is that when the Wi-Fi 5 standards were put in place (originally as far back as 2008, but subsequently updated to include MU-MIMO etc.), the average household only had a few wi-fi connected devices compared with today’s modern home. Wi-Fi 6 better organises data transmission to a larger amount of client devices. The new technology also provides a boost to wi-fi range compared to its predecessor. 

According to D-Link, the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router supports concurrent dual-band wireless for connections up to 1500Mbps. Using Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology, Wi-Fi 6 devices split channels into four sub-channels. This allows signals from multiple devices to be received at the same time, without waiting, giving the Wi-Fi network four times the simultaneous capacity.  

Whilst a Wi-Fi 6 device is required to get the most of the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router, it is backwards compatible with IEEE 802.11ac/n/g/b/a as well as 803.3u/ab/az. So, even if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 phone or laptop, you can use it right now with your existing devices.

D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router can be easily set up in minutes. Using the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app you just need to scan a QR code on the enclosed quick installation card. You can also start the set-up via the router’s web interface when connected to a PC. With either method, all you need to do is select your ISP when prompted, type your ISP credentials (if you have any) and set up a wi-fi network name and password. It’s really easy.

For most users that’s it. But the router does have a number of extra functions for more advanced users, should they be required. Using either the mobile app or the web interface, a guest zone can be set up allowing visitors to connect to the Internet without compromising your network security. 

Accessing the router via the web-browser allows for extra customisation. The QoS (Quality of Service) setting allows client devices’ network access to be prioritised. There’s a schedule which can be used to control devices’ access to the network – good for managing children’s Internet access. Gamers that desire unfettered access to the Internet for their games console can allocate it to the DMZ, bypassing the router’s built-in firewall. Port forwarding and static route are easy to set-up as well. A VPN can also be set up for a more secure Internet connection. 

The router supports D-Link Cloud functions, allowing control via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. A D-Link account is required in order to use this function. This can all be set up using the mobile app. The mobile app also has easy access to parental controls/scheduling options.

Compared to many routers, the EXO Smart AX1500 is quite small and unassuming. It does have four antennas, which are not so discreet, but it’s no behemoth, and can easily be tucked out of the way on a shelf. It does have mounting points on the base if you want to hang it on the wall.

As well as an on/off button there is a physical WPS button on the rear of the router. This makes the connection of WPS-compatible devices (which is most devices, these days) easy, with no need to type in network IDs and passwords.

For wired connections, the router has four 10/100/1000 Mbps gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, plus one WAN port for connection to a modem/Internet connection. There isn’t a USB socket, so there’s no media server functionality.

The D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router is both easy to use and fully featured. Whether you opt to use the mobile app or the web interface, the setup is painless. The inclusion of a WPS button means that once you are set up, there no need to access the menus to add other devices. This small unit offers a fast network and Internet speed with any device as well some future-proofing with Wi-Fi 6. 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
Dig deeper:
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Story image
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Story image
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Story image
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Story image
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Story image
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
The audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
2K cements its PGA Tour golf licencing deal and adds PGA Tour Golf 2K21 to the 2K line-up of sports sims.More
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
More stories