f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset

23 Sep 2020
Darren Price
Share:

EPOS are hitting it out of the park with their range of gaming headsets. They have an audio solution for everyone. The GSP 601 is, however, a very special bit of kit.

For starters, this wired headset is the best-looking headset I’ve ever seen. It takes a lot of its stylings from the fantastic wireless Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 headset but augmenting the design with a rather snazzy white and bronze look with black trim. It looks at once retro, but with a rather contradictory futuristic motif. The bronze panels above the earpieces can be replaced with white panels included in the box. But as the mic also has a bronze band on the end, the headset looks better as is, in my opinion. 

The headset construction is solid. They are not too light and not too heavy. They feel robust. The cushioned earpieces look like they made of decent quality material, unlikely to flake off.  
Like the GSP 670 the GSP 601 has a fixed subtle flexible boom mic on the left side that mutes when in the up position. There is also a large volume dial on the right side, so no fidgeting to turn the sound down.

The Epos Sennheiser 600, 601 and 602 are all identical devices save for their colouring. The 600 is black with red trim, the 601 (as sent for review) is white/bronze and black and the 602 is black/blue with, full retro, orange foam earpieces.

The flexible design of the earpiece mounts and the adjustable headband contact pressure make the headset very comfortable to wear. The ear cups completely cover your ears not only insulating the soundscape from the outside but also avoid that annoying pinch that you get from headsets that rest on your ears instead of over your ears.

This is a wired headset. It comes with two detachable cables. The first connects to the front or rear panel of a PC with separate 3.5mm audio jacks one for the speakers and other for the mic. The second cable has just the one 3.5mm audio jack suitable for compatible phones, the Nintendo Switch and connection to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One via the socket in the controllers. 

The big advantage of this wired headset is that it can be used with most devices. The disadvantage for PC users is having easy access to the sockets on their machine within reach of the metre or so of cable supplied. If you are not intending to use the headset with anything other than a PC, the wireless GSP 670 may be a better choice. 

Alternatively, PC owners can use the GSP 601 with the Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 external sound card. The GSX 300 gives PC gamers the best control over their sound experience, allowing the GSP 601 access to all the features of the Epos Gaming Suite app. The app can be used to customise the sound via a 9-band graphic equalizer or pre-set sound profiles for music, movies and esports. The sound can also be switched from 2.0 to 5.1 surround with an adjustable reverb. Similarly, the mic can be adjusted for side tone, vocal enhancements and noise cancelling.

The sound quality is awesome. This is down to the superb closed acoustic speakers and their 10–30,000 Hz Frequency response. I make no apology for liking the volume turned all the way up to eleven. From Moulin Rouge to Blue Man Group the headset delivered. Over on the gaming front, the glorious audio frag-fest of Doom Eternal didn’t disappoint. Similarly, the subtle environmental ambience of Red Dead Redemption 2 all came through in a way that you’d never get with desktop or TV speakers.

The Epos Sennheiser GSP 601 is a superb all-round headset that delivers great audio, be it games, movies or music, and is compatible with most devices. The stylish look is both sophisticated and modern. I’m particularly taken by the black, bronze and white colour scheme. Another very nice audio solution from Epos.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Dig deeper:
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Story image
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Story image
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Story image
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Story image
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
Story image
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Story image
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Story image
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics. More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Story image
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
Story image
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Story image
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
Story image
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Story image
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Slingshot makes Te Reo Maori important part of customer experience
“Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to.”More
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
More stories