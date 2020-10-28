f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier

28 Oct 2020
Darren Price
Share:

External soundcards like the EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro can turn any half-decent wired headset into an audio extravaganza. The GSX 1200 Pro is a one-stop solution, as it can also output to desktop speakers and well as a headset, switchable with one button press.

In the box is the GSX 1200 Pro unit, a USB cable for connecting to your PC/Mac, and an audio cable for linking the device, in series, to other GSX 1200 Pros for a local chat network. Unfortunately, apart from a tiny bit of paper with some rudimentary set-up instructions, a decent manual was not included.

The set-up should’ve been easy, but it did not go to plan. There were two factors in play. The first was that the volume controllers weren’t working properly and second was the devices inability to render in 7.1 surround.

The GSX 1200 Pro should be connected straight into the back of the PC and not a hub. It even had issues plugged into the front of the test PC. I also had to go into the Windows 10 sound control panel and set the GSX 1200 Pro Main Audio as the default device, as well as set the GSX 1200 Pro Communication Audio as the default communications device.

To stop the error message when setting 7.1 sound I had to reduce the sound quality to 16-bit, 48000 Hz. 24-bit studio sound is only compatible with 2.0 stereo. Two very easy solutions that really should’ve been better documented. From here on, though, it was plain sailing. 

The back of the GSX 1200 Pro has two audio sockets for the ChatLink cable in/outs, The USB input, Speaker output, mic input and headset out.  There’s a little flap underneath, that when pulled out tilts the face of the device towards the user.

The top of the device consists of a metallic-looking radial dial for the volume, with a touch-sensitive display in the middle. The red illumination dims when not in use, but lights up again when you wave your hand above it. 

The centre of the unit’s display has the volume level in big digits. Around the face are a number of icons which, when pressed, activate functions. 

The output can be switched between speakers and headset with one tap of the icon. The unit has four EQ settings: default, esport, music and story. There’s an icon for changing the output from 2.0 to 7.1. The virtual speakers can be adjusted to favour the front, rear, or normal. The side-tone can be selected from none, low or high- very nice if you like to hear your voice when you talk. There are also three environmental audio profiles: the default and most accurate, outside/open space and inside/enclosed space. 

On the sides of the unit, there are dials to control the chat input and output levels. The face of the device also has four thin rectangular lights in each cornet that are actually buttons for four customisable profiles.

I paired the GSX 1200 Pro with Epos’ GSP 601 wired headset. It’s a stylish favourite of mine. I turned the volume dial of the headset right up to the max for full volume control from the GSP 1200 Pro.

I cannot overstate just how useful it is to have all your audio controls at arm’s reach. There’s no need to open apps or fidget with settings. You want to crank up the volume, you just turn the dial. If you want to switch from listening to music to playing a game, just tap the dial. 

The GSX 1200 Pro gives all this functionality to any headset that can be plugged into the device. You can turn your run-of-the-mill headset into a 7.1 surround sound extravaganza and add that all-important sidetone when chatting.

The audio output to the GSP 601 is crisp and clear. Even when turned up the max, there was no distortion. Of course, a lot of the credit goes to GSP 601, but the sound card is the device creating this audio exceptionally played back by the Epos headset. For gaming, the GSX 1200 Pro is excellent. especially the 7.1 audio which really immerses you in the action. Similarly, with music, the surround sound places to right in the heart of the audio. 

EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier offers desktop access to your PC or Mac audio with easy-to-use settings. Coupled with a decent headset, gamers and audiophiles, alike, with be able to enjoy a superior audio experience.  

Related stories:
Game review: FIFA 21
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Dig deeper:
Epos Gaming headsets Review Gaming
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Story image
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Story image
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
I’m already convinced that I want to be the next stellar movie director to come out of New Zealand when I grow up. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Story image
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Story image
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Story image
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Story image
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Story image
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Story image
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland and offers a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport.More
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
More stories