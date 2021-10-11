Story image
Wearables
Fitbit
Review

Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date

By Lama Farhat, Yesterday

I have had the chance to review a few different smartwatches and fitness trackers over the past couple of years. Out of all the different brands, Fitbit has always been the one with the most features for the price. 

The problem was that they did not have an option that was not ‘sporty’ looking. The Fitbit charge series is great, but it looks like a fitness tracker, and the Versa looks more elegant, but it is too big. Fitbit just solved this problem by introducing the Fitbit Luxe. 

The design

Fitbit took the small form factor of the Charge and the Inspire trackers, mixed that with the stainless steel finish of the Sense to create a smart tracker that looks amazing. For the first time on the market, we have a fitness tracker that can be worn out to dinner with a fancy outfit and actually adds something to that outfit. 

Straight out the box, the Luxe comes in four options: white, black, orchid pink and a special edition  Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet. I opted for the white one, but all options look stunning. 

The options do not stop there. The intention behind the Luxe is to have a fitness tracker that looks good with every outfit. And they deliver on that with a line of different bands that include silver link bracelets, woven bands, stainless steel mesh and my favourite, which is the leather double wrap.

The features

I was very pleasantly surprised when I saw what the Fitbit Luxe could do. It is so small I was sure there was a catch. Maybe the battery life was bad I thought. Or perhaps it does not have all the sensors. I was very wrong. 

The tracker does everything we have come to expect from Fitbit. First, it has a five-day battery life even though it has a vibrant, colourful display. My second worry was that the screen was really small; however, it was perfect for notifications, and I had no problems reading text messages on it at a glance.

The Fitbit Luxe also tracks all-day activity, real-time pace and distance, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, wellness tracking, and it even tracks your body temperature. The tracker is also water-resistant up to 50 metres and has automatic swimming detection. 

The verdict

I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back. The tracker looks great and feels great. I do not know how Fitbit will be able to top this one in the future. It is definitely on my list of items to gift loved ones this Christmas.

