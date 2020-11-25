f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show

25 Nov 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

There's no doubt that the first- and second-generation Fitbit Versa devices revolutionised the fitness-based smartwatch industry. This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. 

Design

While at first glance the Versa 3 looks similar to its predecessor, Fitbit actually made serious changes to the design. This year’s Versa 3 is rocking a sleeker-looking aluminium body that makes it feel more luxurious than its predecessors. The screen on the Versa 3 is also 1mm larger than the Versa 2, plus it has both better resolution and smoother touch sensitivity. 

Fitbit also finally changed the mechanism for the straps. It works the same way it does on the Fitbit Sense. The new mechanism is simple and straightforward; Fitbit simply added a small release button for the bands. And when you want to attach a new band, you just “plug and go”.

The third design change was the removal of the physical buttons with an induction one that acts as a home button. While in theory, this is a good change; I did not really like it. The “button” is positioned more towards the bottom side of the watch; this made it difficult to access. It also means that the button got pressed accidentally if I moved my hand a certain way. 

Battery

Just like the Versa 2, the Versa 3 has a great battery life! With the always-on display disabled, I was easily able to get six days worth of battery on a single charge. The always-on display, however, brings that down drastically to just two days. While that is still better than the Apple Watch, in my opinion, it is not worth it. I would rather take longer battery life over an always-on display. 

Fitbit also finally changed the old “clip” charger brick to a magnetic one. This was also another change that seems minor but actually makes the experience more user friendly. 

Smartwatch features

When it comes to all the smartwatch features, Fitbit did not really make any changes. This is still the only area where the watch has just enough to keep users happy, but nowhere near enough to compete with something like the Apple Watch. Applications differ based on the country you are in, and Fitbit Pay varies based on if your bank supports it. In New Zealand, I was able to get my ASB card loaded on the watch reasonably quickly. 

Just like the Versa 2, the Versa 3 supports both Deezer and Spotify for music streaming. With that being said, offline support is only available for Deezer. That means that a Spotify user can’t leave their phone behind to go for a run, which is very disappointing. I personally do not know a single person that uses Deezer over Spotify. 

Health and fitness

As expected, this is precisely where Fitbit shines. The Versa 3 has all the health and fitness features users could need. Just by wearing the watch all day, it will automatically collect heaps of useful information and data like steps, heart rate, floors climbed and distance travelled, calories burned, and even active zone minutes. All of this data will be available in the Fitbit app and will also show on the watch itself. The watch will also send reminders of the 250 hourly steps and will let users know when they are in the target zone while exercising. 

Through the application, users can also track weekly exercise goals and sleep data. The application also offers food and drink tracking. I have linked my “MyFitnessPal” account to the Fitbit account, which allows the application to use the data from the Versa 3 to compare my calorie intake to my calories burned. This has helped me maintain my weight loss and gain a lot better. The Versa 3 also offers menstrual tracking that allows users to log dates and symptoms and calculate cycles. 

Verdict

I can honestly say that the Fitbit Versa 3 is my personal favourite of the year. Even though it doesn’t have the ECG app and the stress management features like the Fitbit Sense and the Apple Watch, it has everything else that is necessary and is much better priced. 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
Dig deeper:
Fitbit Fitbit Versa Review SmartWatch Health
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
More stories