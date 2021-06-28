Today
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Gaming
Review

Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

By Darren Price

Confession time: I don’t get on with the Nintendo Switch. 

As lovely as the Switch screen is, I find the Joycon controllers to be absolutely awful. The Switch’s Pro Controller is a massive step up. But unless you are bent over the Switch’s screen as it’s perched on a table or playing via a TV (which defeats the object of having a portable console), the Pro Controller is kind of redundant. So, most of the time my Switch gathers dust, an occasional device for use when travelling or when there’s otherwise no alternative.

Enter US outfit, Fixture, who send over some kit to see if they could entice me back to the Switch.

The package contained both a Fixture S1 Mount, which connects a Pro Controller to the Switch screen, and the Fixture S1 Carrying Case. The case is big enough to store the mounted switch screen, some Joycons, and a large volume of game cartridges.

Setting it all up was easy. I ejected the Joycons and fed the Switch screen into the mount until firmly in place. The Pro controller was then clipped into the holder, just below the mount. Unfortunately, due to the Joycons being integral, S1 Mount doesn’t work with the Switch Lite.

The double-hinged S1 Mount is made from very durable plastic. It feels solid and more than capable of safely holding the Switch screen in place. Whilst the mount has rubber cushions on the bottom and where the Pro Controller rests, the way it grips it will likely cause some scratches on the controller if you removing and replace it a lot. Not that you should need to. The USB charge socket at the back of the controller is unobstructed so you can still hook up the charging cable. Same with the screen, which can also be charged whilst mounted.

The S1 Mount with the Pro Controller underneath allows the screen to be adjusted to taste via two hinges. You can have it hovering right over the controller for a compact look, or extended out in front of the controller. The only downside is that with the screen offset, when the mount is extended by both hinges, the centre of balance is a bit off. 

It was the versatility of the S1 Mount that made me realise why I find the Switch so awkward. It’s not just the Joycons, it’s the unnatural angle that you have to hold your hands to look properly at the screen. When I’m holding a controller, I don’t hold it in front of my face, which is what I’ve got to do with a Switch. The S1 mount allows me to comfortably hold the controller as I ordinarily would, be it PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, and angle the beautiful Switch screen for a perfect gaming position.

But it’s not just a more comfortable way to play. The Switch Screen mounted to the Pro Controller also looks a lot smarter than the (forgive me, but it’s true) childish stylings of the Switch with its attached Joycons.   

The S1 Mount can be used without the Pro Controller, as a stand for the Switch screen. It’s a nice idea, but you want to make sure it’s standing on something solid, as it’s not that stable. Great for multiplayer games on the go, though, allowing all players to easily see the Switch screen.

The Fixture S1 Carrying Case is a sturdy zip-locked clamshell that fits both the Switch screen and Pro Controller when using the S1 Mount. There’s no need to unmount the screen or controller to stow them away. The case also has storage for ten game cartridges and a generously sized zipped pocket for Joycons and cables. 

The fabric finished case looks nice with the Fixture Gaming logo in the corner of the lid and a carry handle on the top. The case’s solid construction will keep your equipment safe and protected.

It seems silly to say that a hinged bit of plastic is a game-changer when using the Nintendo Switch, but the Fixture S1 Mount is exactly that. Having the Switch screen mounted above the Pro Controller is, in my opinion, the very best way to use Nintendo’s console. Being able to pack the mounted screen and controller away in the Fixture S1 Carrying Case is even better, keeping the console safe and at hand for a quick go at any time.

The Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case are essential purchases. Owners of the original Switch console that have a Switch Pro Controller will find using these the best way to comfortably play their games.

Related stories
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone>>
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)>>
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise>>
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices
Adware continues to be the most significant threat on Android phones and tablets.>>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces
"This is the first time we are seeing the bad actors selectively target organisations and favour those with unprotected assets for their ransom letters.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)
Biomutant by Swedish developer Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring mutated furry animals and martial arts.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone
The Mi 11 is designed for the visual creatives out there who will love its “on the fly” brilliance.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware
Established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware. >>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked
Screenshots of the upcoming OS were posted on Chinese social media site Baidu. >>
Story image
Smartphone
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer
In a first for Kiwi consumers, the new phone comes with a three-year warranty in addition to a three-day battery life.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees
“With most employees dissatisfied with their current benefits, there is also an urgent need for organisations to review packages to retain top talent.”>>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime
“Today scam is more than just solitary fraudulent web pages, it’s an entire industry with advanced technologies under the hood.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome
Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35% less than other users.>>
Story image
Ratchet & Clank
Game review: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
Rift Apart still a fine addition to the long-running series, and shows off some new cool features that only the PS5 console can deliver. >>
Story image
Privacy
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent
"People are willing to support measures that stop companies from collecting and selling their personal data.">>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation
Apple’s average selling price will rise in coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage new technologies like 5G or bring new design features.>>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
Wi-fi
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender
The portable plug-in device expands existing Wi-Fi networks with the aim of ridding homes of frustrating wi-fi dead zones.>>
Link image
Training
Study IT at Whitecliffe - no fees!>>
Story image
SSD
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Story image
Apple
Apple is finally bringing the HomePod mini to New Zealand>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)>>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)>>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The Oral-B IO Series 9 electric toothbrush - it's pretty smart>>
Story image
Sony PlayStation
Game review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection>>
Story image
Speakers
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
More stories