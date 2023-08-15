Hands-on review: Galaxy Z Flip5 - Not just refined, redefined.

TechDay got the opportunity to look at the latest in the series of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones:

Design and Flexibility

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is a marvel of modern design, offering a sleek and compact form factor that fits comfortably in your pocket. With a 3.4-inch Flex Window, it's the largest cover screen on a Galaxy Z Flip yet, allowing for more expressive customization. The device is available in four nature-inspired colours: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, giving users the ability to choose a colour that resonates with their style.

Camera and Selfie Capabilities

The camera on the Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to capture selfies from unique angles. With the Flex Window, users can take selfies with the device still folded, offering a new dimension to photography. The camera also supports Flex Mode, allowing it to be set on a table to take videos or photos, providing more versatility in capturing moments. As someone who hadn't used a folding device before, the utility was a real highlight, with the ability to take video with the phone folded in a camcorder fashion being a unique experience that simply isn't possible on other devices.

Flex Window and Customization

The Flex Window is not just a design element; it's a functional feature that allows users to customize their experience. From displaying informative clock styles to media player controls, the Flex Window offers a personalized experience. The display is 3.78 times larger than the previous model, providing more space for interaction and creativity. This is especially helpful for users who want quick information at a glance. Where the Galaxy Z Fold5 acts as the productivity king, the Z Flip5 is the convenience king.

I also got to use Samsung's Gadget case with the device. The case snaps onto each half of the device, allowing the hinge free movement in between. This adds another layer of customizability, but also functionality, as extensions can be added to the back, such as a ring stand.

Battery Life

The Galaxy Z Flip5 promises impressive battery life, with up to 57 hours of music and 20 hours of video playback. This ensures that the device can keep up with the demands of daily life, whether it's for entertainment or productivity. Throughout my testing, the battery was always able to last until the end of the day, and the device is able to be charged lightning quick with Samsung's 45W charger.

Flex Mode and FlexCam

Flex Mode is supported at angles between 75 degrees and 115 degrees, allowing the device to be used in various positions like a tent or camcorder. The FlexCam feature enables users to take selfies or videos where subjects can see themselves in the Flex Window preview. This adds a new layer of convenience and functionality to the device. This is also helped with new UI features as part of Samsung's One UI, which allows apps to really take advantage of the split screen.

Durability and Portability

Samsung emphasizes the compact nature of the Galaxy Z Flip5, making it the most compact Galaxy Z Flip to date. It's designed to slide easily into pockets and hands, making it a highly portable device. The Flex Hinge adds to the durability, ensuring that the device can withstand the rigours of daily use. When compared with previous versions of the Z Flip it really is incredible how far Samsung has come. The original device was an innovation the industry had not seen before, but it is now more refined than ever.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a futuristic foldable smartphone that combines design, functionality, and innovation. With features like the Flex Window, FlexCam, and impressive battery life, it offers a unique and personalized experience. The nature-inspired colour options add to the aesthetic appeal, making it a device that doesn't just perform well but also looks stunning.

Whether you're a selfie enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual looking for the latest innovations, or someone who values design and customization, the Galaxy Z Flip5 has something to offer. It's a device that doesn't just follow trends but sets them, making it a worthy addition to the Galaxy family. It may seem like a refinement from previous versions, but in many ways, it's been redefined.