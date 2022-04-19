FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Gaming
Survival-horror
Bethesda
Graphics
Review
Story
PlayStation 5

Hands-on review: Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)

By Darren Price
Today

Although a bit of a tonal departure for Bethesda, Ghostwire Toyko is a good-looking and eerie action game that is aimed at a very select audience.

Ghostwire Tokyo is another game from Tango Gameworks, the Japanese studio behind 2014’s The Evil Within and its 2017 sequel. Ghostwire tones down the horror of The Evil Within games being more of an eerie shooter than on par with Resident Evil.  

During a supernatural event that caused the disappearance of everyone in Tokyo our hero, Akito, is killed, only to be resurrected and possessed by a spirit called KK. Together they must fight the ghost-like Yokai and get to the bottom of what’s going on.

The city is vast, but gatekept by a “strange fog” that acts as a deadly barrier obstructing players and guiding them where they should be going. It’s a massive design conceit that caused a bit of eye-rolling (not as much as the boxes that half-block staircases making them untraversable by a man that can float). 

The first-person gameplay focuses on using spirit energy and melee attacks to take out bizarre faceless Slenderman types and headless schoolgirls in Sailor Moon outfits. For a game that is heavy on combat, the mechanic is quite scrappy. It's not that it is hard, it's just a bit messy. 

There are flying beasts that can be used as grapple points to climb high buildings. Liberating areas of monsters removed the fog, opening up new parts of the city.

Most of the fun is had exploring the city and experimenting with the ability unlocks, which start to make you feel like a superhero. The game comes across a bit like a first-person Infamous, for fans familiar with the PlayStation exclusive franchise.  

Full of references to Japanese culture, Ghostwire Tokyo is bound to resonate with both elitist game journos that regularly visit the land of the rising sun and similarly well-heeled gamers. For the rest of us, we are confronted with another very Japanese game that’ll make us feel uncultured and a bit confused.

But the game looks pretty good and is a polished affair, regardless. If you are nonplussed regarding the location, it may take a while to get into the game. But there is a decent game in there if you care to look.   

All the dialogue is in Japanese with English (or your choice of language) subtitles. Whilst this is fine in cut-scenes, in the middle of an action sequence when you are trying to sort something out, it is difficult to read the subtitles. This means that a huge chunk of the plot/exposition/tips is lost on players that can’t understand spoken Japanese.

Ghostwire Tokyo seems to be an acquired taste. It’s a short game that uses mechanics and ideas that you’ll find better utilised elsewhere.

It may appeal to fans of the perculiar Yakuza games and others that don’t suffer from the suspension of disbelief when confronted by the nonsensical. Regardless of the above, though, I congratulate Bethesda for helping to bring Tango Gameworks’ game to us, something bold and different.

Ghostwire Tokyo is out now and is currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A PlayStation 5 copy of the game was supplied by the publisher for this review.

Verdict: 6.5/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Intel Core i7-12700 CPU
Hands-on review: Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
Hands-on review: Panasonic 65" JZ980 OLED 4K Smart TV
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)
Although a bit of a tonal departure for Bethesda, Ghostwire Toyko is a good-looking and eerie action game that is aimed at a very select audience.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Intel Core i7-12700 CPU
Intel’s middle-of-the-road 12th generation Core i7-12700 offers performance at a lower price than the pricey Core i9 for users that are not fussed by overclocking.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Significant spike in consumer fraud, new report finds
Reported cases of consumer fraud more than tripled in the years 2020-2021 from prior years, according to a new report by Accenture.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
The Lego Star Wars games have always been popular with both kids and adults as they are a cute way to relive the famous movies.
Story image
Cyber warfare
Native technologies used in Russia-Ukraine cyber attacks
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is raging not only in the physical realm, but also on the cyber front.
Story image
Webcam
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Tiny 4K PZT Webcam
We get our hands on a very reasonably priced business webcam with a bunch of unique features driven by artificial inteligence.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Apple
IDC reports NZ smartphone market struggled in 2021
According to a new report from IDC, supply issues and lockdowns caused a 3.6% decrease in delivered units of smartphone shipments.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grid Legends (PC)
Is Codemasters’ latest entry in its Grid road-racing series ready for another lap or is it time to pit in? We find out. 
Story image
Memory
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity
Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
"While businesses are less at risk of encountering a threat than consumers, they more often than not have more to lose if they do fall victim."
Story image
Gaming
Ubisoft cloud-native technology changes how games are created and played
Ubisoft has unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a cloud-native technology that the company says will change the way games are made and experienced.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
We get our hands on a Danish-designed high end webcam that has some rather unique artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 85 wireless headset
On behalf of remote workers and those trapped on endless video conferences, we check out a high end headset from the Danish manufacturer Jabra
Story image
Dark Net
Fake donation pages promising help to Ukraine appear on Darknet
Fraudulent donation pages promising aid to the Ukraine are appearing on the Darknet, according to Check Point Software.
Story image
Epson
Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date
Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.
Story image
Smartphone
New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries
OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the life of lithium batteries for better user experience and environment sustainability.
Story image
GeForce
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards
PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The future of digital identity: the need for systems reform
Identity credentialing, proving you are who you say you are, needs to catch up to the technologies available. Currently, most organisations use simple means.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Russian, Ukraine-themed war lure of choice for cyber espionage
Russian and Ukraine-themed war documents have become the lure of choice for cyber espionage, according to a new analysis from Check Point Research.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
There have been many games released over the years based on the wild west era, but Weird West is one of the most unique.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
$75.7 million, over three years was pledged, specifically to upgrade cybersecurity tools and improve training, awareness and incident management capability in the Ministry itself, within the 20 District Health Boards and at the primary health and community care levels
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Phishing
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
"We are seeing scams becoming very highly sophisticated, which makes them hard to spot and it unfortunately means more Kiwis are being caught out."
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC)
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off that joins Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
Story image
Gaming
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
According to a study by Mozillion, Minecraft: Pocket Edition tops the list as both the most searched for game and the one players need help with and try to cheat the most.
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Cybersecurity
5 online scam red flags - signs you’re dealing with scammers
No matter who the victim is or how sophisticated the scheme may be, there is always a way to sniff out fraud before it’s too late.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Panasonic 65" JZ980 OLED 4K Smart TV
We got our hands on one of the most impressive Smart TV’s Panasonic has ever produced. Ever Kiwi household should take note.
Story image
Panasonic
Hands-on review: Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker
I thought I had seen it all. That was until I came across the Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker also known as “ The SoundSlayer”. 
Story image
scam
Crypto scam targets dating app users on iPhone and Android
A new international cryptocurrency trading scam called CryptoRom targets iPhone and Android users through popular dating apps.
Story image
Gaming
Razer sees 33% year-on-year growth in latest results
Razer has released its full-year results for the financial year ended December 31 2021, seeing 33.3% year-on-year growth driven by pandemic demand.
Story image
Cybersecurity
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
According to the Office for Disability Issues (ODI), those with disabilities account for 25% of Aotearoa's population, so what are we doing to ensure the safety of this community online?
Booster
Booster Innovation Fund. A fund of Kiwi ingenuity – for Kiwi investors.
Link image
Invest in tech behind motion-capture gloves that will enable the Metaverse, and other leading edge Kiwi innovations
booster.co.nz
Learn more
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
HCL
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
HCL is bringing its TechBee early career programme to NZ in an effort to help close the country's IT skill gap.
Story image
PNY
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
PNY continues to liven up its product range with the Elite-X microSD card. We were sent the 128GB version to check out.
Story image
Metaverse
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse
Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
So it's been about a month since I reviewed Norton 360 for Gamers, and to my surprise, that was mostly a pleasant experience.