Hands-on review: Go Pro Hero 12 Black + handler and Enduro batteries

GoPro continues to redefine the boundaries of action camera capabilities with the release of the Hero 12 Black. This device not only pushes forward the envelope in terms of video and photo quality but also enhances user experience with significant upgrades in stabilization, connectivity, and durability. The inclusion of the Handler and two Enduro batteries in the package aims to ensure that enthusiasts and professionals alike can capture extended, uninterrupted, high-quality footage in even the most challenging conditions.

First Impressions

Upon unboxing the Hero 12 Black, the first thing that strikes you is its familiar yet refined design. It retains the robust, compact form factor GoPro is known for but adds subtle enhancements that improve usability and durability. The camera feels ready to tackle any adventure right out of the gate. The inclusion of the Handler provides a steady grip for dynamic shooting, and the two Enduro batteries promise extended filming capacity, which is a significant boon for anyone looking to capture lengthy sessions without the worry of a quick drain.

Performance

The Hero 12 Black excels in performance, thanks to its new HDR capabilities at both 5.3K and 4K resolutions. The footage is noticeably more vivid and detailed, providing a professional-grade quality that is hard to match. HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization is a standout feature, offering gimbal-like steadiness that makes even the bumpiest rides look fluid and cinematic.

The camera's expanded 177° field of view with the optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 offers an immersive experience that is particularly impressive for action sports and scenic captures. Wireless connectivity enhancements, including Bluetooth audio support for devices like Apple AirPods, facilitate easier voice commands and sound recording, which is a considerable upgrade for creators who value a seamless workflow.

Battery life is another area where the Hero 12 Black shines. The Enduro batteries provide significantly longer run times—1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30, allowing for prolonged shooting sessions without the hassle of frequent battery swaps.

Verdict

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, equipped with the Handler and two Enduro batteries, represents a pinnacle in the evolution of action cameras. It offers unmatched image quality, superior stabilization, and an array of advanced features that cater to both seasoned professionals and enthusiasts. Whether you're diving into the depths, scaling mountains, or exploring urban landscapes, the Hero 12 Black is designed to be a dependable companion that captures every moment with stunning clarity.

In essence, if you are looking for a top-tier action camera that refuses to compromise on quality, functionality, or durability, the GoPro Hero 12 Black should be at the top of your list. With its rugged build and advanced features, it stands out as not just an incremental update but a significant leap forward in the action camera market.