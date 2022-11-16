Hands-on review: HP Spectre x360 14 laptop

When it comes to talking about laptops, HP needs no introduction. Known for its products’ quality and efficiency, the American brand is among the three most important laptop vendors in the world. It is, therefore, not surprising that I was excited to review an HP laptop; what’s more, the Spectre x360 14 is the latest 2-in-1 touch-sensitive product from the brand.

Aspects

The HP Spectre has an impressive aesthetic with a light structure and great finishes. Made from CNC-machined aluminium, it gives the device a strong and professional look. Also, thanks to this material, the keyboard and the device on its own are very enjoyable to look at as well as to use. Furthermore, its 14-inch edge-to-edge screen gives users full usage of the space, making the device very efficient.

The Spectre’s touchpad is one of the smoothest I ever tried; it is very sensitive and light enough that it is pleasing to scroll with it. For more speed, users can utilise a fingerprint unlocking system on the bottom of the keyboard.

The HP Spectre’s main feature is its 2-in1 fully foldable screen. Indeed, you can fold the screen according to your work type from 0 to 360 degrees, without any lack of aesthetics or features. This aspect definitely makes the device stand out, and the possibilities of use are unlimited. More than a laptop, the Spectre brings you the features of a laptop with the abilities of a tablet on the same device. It is available in three different colours to suit any workplace or personal aesthetic.

The HP Spectre has only one USB-C port, which could be a problem if you need to plug in an external device while the laptop is charging. This can be remedied by purchasing and plugging in an external dock for an additional cost.

Performances

When it comes to performance and power, the HP Spectre runs with the Intel Evo platform, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor, which provides fast charging and instant wake to the laptop. In terms of performance, this is the best technology that Intel has provided for modern computers. The first time I used it, I was impressed to see how the laptop is quick, reactive and smooth.

The laptop stays cool at every moment, no matter how much power is required, thanks to its adaptive fans. You will be able to give the Spectre as many tasks as you want without fear of a core meltdown. In terms of connectivity, the laptop is equipped with fast Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Display

For people like me who need to use a big display, this device is great because it e

its vibrant colours from the OLED display. Every single frame of a movie, an e-comic or just a website page are impressive and immersive. Furthermore, HP integrated its Eyesafe technology into this display which protects your eyes from blue light. In terms of clarity, the display is anti-reflective and allows you to see your screen clearly in any condition.

It’s impossible to not talk about the great touch-sensitive screen of the Spectre x360. It is very intuitive to surf through the screen, and once folded, it becomes very useful for everyone who needs to make creative content. To go a little further, HP also offers a digital pen for an additional cost, which will improve the working experience.

In conclusion, this laptop is one of the best on the market and is ideal for a wide variety of situations and projects.