New Zealand
Story image

Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate

20 Mar 2020
Darren Price
Share:

Back in 2016, HTC’s Vive VR kit revolutionised consumer virtual reality (VR). Using the Lighthouse base stations, co-created with Valve, the Vive gave users pin-point precision and amazing room-scale VR experiences from day one.

Flash-forward three years to late 2019, and the original Vive still gave users an incredible VR experience, but an upgrade was long overdue. HTC responded by launching the Vive Cosmos.
Since the launch of the original Vive, the VR landscape has shifted considerably. Not only has the medium not proven as popular with the mainstream as originally envisaged, HTC now has a lot of competition.

Originally it was HTC’s Vive and Oculus with their Rift vying for VR enthusiasts’ money. Since then Microsoft entered the game with their Windows Mixed-Reality system, partnering with the likes of Dell, Lenovo and HP, to flood the market with so-so VR devices using “inside-out” tracking.

Oculus, on the other hand, have continued to release a flurry of VR headsets, apparently catering for all sorts of VR users from casual to hardcore gamers. Even Valve, HTC’s former partner in their joint Vive VR enterprise, have released their own competing VR system, the Valve Index (available everywhere it seems, except Australia and New Zealand).

Sporting improvements in almost every aspect the Cosmos should have been the upgrade that Vive owners were waiting for. The better quality (next to no “screen door” effect), higher resolution screen (2880 x 1700 rather than 2160×1200), and the lighter headset’s more comfortable fit were all very welcome. 

Instead of using the Vive’s base stations, the Vive Cosmos, out of the box, uses the same “inside-out” tracking as Windows MR. Cameras mounted on the front and edges of the device can “see” the environment, allowing the Cosmos to track its position and that of its controllers. Whilst this removes the need for mounting base stations in the corner of the room, in order to work the room needs to be well lit and, even then, it’s not very precise.

Many users have, no doubt, appreciated the Cosmos’s portability and (slightly) lower price over the original. Those of us wanting the same precise, high-fidelity VR experience with the Cosmos that we had with the original Vive have been left a bit short-changed.

The Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate modification changes everything- if you already have the Vive/Vive Pro, two basestations (V1.0 or V2.0) and the original Vive controllers. The faceplate is available as a stand-alone upgrade for Cosmos owners and as part of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite package.

Simply unclipping the regular faceplate, via a little catch inside the headset, to the left of the left lens, it can be pulled off and replaced with the External Tracking Faceplate.

As soon as I switched it all on the SteamVR recognised the Tracking Faceplate and switched on my base stations. All I needed to do was pair the original Vive controllers. I’d imagine that the ease of setup was probably down to having already used an OG Vive on the PC, which will likely be the case for many that buy this upgrade. 

I didn’t even need to do a room setup and when placing the controllers on the ground they matched that of the VR environment. Bringing the two Vive controllers together in real-life, they touched perfectly in VR and remained in position without moving. It was the same with my head movement, that tracked perfectly, giving me back the room-scale experience that I missed so much from my OG Vive.

The Vive Cosmos, with its inside-out tracking, is perfect for “sit down” games like Digital Combat Simulator, Project Cars 2 and Elite Dangerous. But I found anything requiring a bit of precision or potentially moving the controllers out of the view of the headset, presented me with problems. It is worth bearing in mind that I’ve been using the original Vive for the best part of four years and so have got used to the high level of tracking accuracy provided by the base stations.

Rather than “seeing” your surroundings and using some clever programming to map the 3D environment, the base stations fire out infra-red beams that fill the play space and are picked up by the many sensors on the front of the Tracking Faceplate. Interestingly, the External Tracking Faceplate has fewer infrared sensor “dimples” than the original Vive, but there are a number of sensors behind the transparent plastic on the front. 

The first VR title that I tried out was Pistol Whip. This is a game very much in the same vein as the “must-have” VR title, SuperHot VR, but if you crossed it with Beat Saber. Players move through brightly-coloured, stylised environments, with pumping music, whilst avoiding the bullets of assailants, and returning fire. This is a great game to test the tracking, as it involves aiming a pistol and room-scale dodging to avoid bullets and obstacles. 

Next it was on to Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. I had particular difficulty with this game on the Cosmos with inside-out tracking. Whilst I did return to it recently, after a beta update, and found things somewhat improved, when confronted with zombies, it’s nice to have the best VR tracking you can have. 

The Walking Dead game requires players to reach over their shoulders for items. Whilst for the most part this worked fine with the inside-out tracking, there were times when it didn’t, the same with reloading and holstering weapons. As soon as the Cosmos controllers are out of the sight of the headset’s cameras it is up interpolation and the controllers’ built-in accelerometers to work out where they are. This works most of the time, but not all the time.

With the Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate, as with Pistol Whip, the tracking with the Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners worked perfectly. Not only did this precision help me in the game, it meant that I couldn’t blame my tools for getting totally overwhelmed by zombies and eaten alive.

Another game that originally frustrated me with the Cosmos was the BBC’s Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game, which is free to HTC’s Viveport subscribers. Whilst I love a bit of Doctor Who, the inside-out tracking made for a clumsy experience. Again, with the External Tracking Faceplate mod, the game felt as it would have done with my original Vive, but with the Cosmos’s upgraded visuals.

Next, in advance of the release of the new Doom Eternal game, I tried Doom VFR, possibly the most frantic VR game available. Now, I like playing this using an Xbox One controller for smooth movement, but using my head to aim. Shooting demons was a piece of cake, the Cosmos having no problem tracking my rapid head movements. 

I finished things off with a relaxing trip to the bottom of the sea in theBlu. Using the original Vive controllers I could poke jellyfish take pictures and shine my torch in the depths of the ocean without any jittering or warning messages.

I really can’t stress enough on just how much the External Tracking Faceplate improves the Vive Cosmos experience. I understand the benefit of utilising the cheaper inside-out tracking for a starter kit, but for Vive owners buying the Cosmos as an upgrade it really wasn’t up to the job. Being used to the OG Vive tracking both the headset and controllers precisely, the comparatively hit and miss inside-out tracking of the Cosmos was grating, to say the least.

It’s doesn’t sort out all the issues I have with the Cosmos, like the tiny sweet spot and the ill-fitting headband. But, if carefully put on, and with a little time spent adjusting its position, the fitting issues can be overcome.

The Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate is an absolute must for anyone that owns the original Vive. Buying it on top of the price of the Cosmos (and effectively the original Vive – as you need the controllers and base stations) is a bit painful, but you do end up with a premium VR experience.

The External Tracking Faceplate is also compatible with the Valve Index’s “Knuckles” controllers, if you can get hold of them. These allow the VR system to track individual finger movements.

If, however, you don’t own the original Vive, the cost of the controllers and base stations, alone, will cost you in the region of AU$800/NZ$940, plus the AU$350-odd for the External Tracking Faceplate. I think that HTC could do better than this, especially as the Vive Cosmos Elite (which comes with the External Tracking Faceplate, two base stations and two original Vive controllers) costs AU$1699/NZ$1799.

Whilst I cannot fault the External Tracking Faceplate/Cosmos Elite it really highlights the deficiencies in the standard Cosmos’s inside-out tracking for serious VR gaming. I understand and support HTC, entirely, with their idea for a moddable headset, but they would have saved Vive enthusiasts a lot of pain if the Cosmos had been launched with these options from day one.

The Cosmos with an External Tracking Faceplate (plus the original Vive base stations/controllers) and the Cosmos Elite kit are completely different beasts to the standard Cosmos. With proper tracking HTC have created a worthy successor to the original Vive. The Cosmos experience has gone from being a generally acceptable VR kit for newcomers to something absolutely sublime for VR enthusiasts.  

Related stories:
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
Dig deeper:
Story image
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
Story image
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
Story image
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
Story image
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Story image
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
 Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. More
Story image
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
The tech giant has also banned outright entertainment or game apps which use the coronavirus as a theme or central idea.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
Story image
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
Story image
Spark rallies Kiwi innovators to share their 5G ideas
Spark is calling on New Zealand’s most innovative businesses to pitch their best ideas about how 5G could benefit the country.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming ‘stay at home economy’.More
Story image
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Story image
Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro
Oppo has today revealed its latest top-tier model of smartphone, the Find X2 Pro.More
Story image
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Last month I had the chance to not only play through about three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake but also to chat with the director of the original game and the producer of the remake, Yoshinori Kitase.More
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
The AOE II Asia Cup will run in four seasons. The top four teams from each season will land a place in the AOE Asia Cup Major.More
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Zynga soft launched the game in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.More
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
"The OECD average price has dropped since last year, New Zealand is now more expensive than the international average.”  More
More stories