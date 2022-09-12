FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
HTC
Gaming
OPPO
Review
VR headsets
VR

Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset

By Darren Price
Yesterday

HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.

It’s an interesting marketing tagline and one that I’m surprised has not been used to market VR in the past. One of my first experiences having purchased HTC’s original Vive headset back in 2016 was an app that had me standing on a mountain. The experience was so calming and real that I actually felt like I was on that grassy mountainside. My breathing even changed, like you do as you inhale crisp, fresh air. Similarly, VR experiences like theBlu, which allows users to experience an underwater environment surrounded by fish at the bottom of the ocean, standing on a shallow reef, or the deck of a shipwreck, is also strangely calming. 

The ability of virtual reality to reprogram our thinking is not a widely discussed thought, particularly as a positive. But perhaps with devices like the HTC Flow, it will be.

The Vive Flow glasses are just how I thought VR headsets should have evolved after almost a decade of being commercially available. Instead, top end-VR headsets are still akin to strapping a heavy shoebox to your forehead. It’s this unappealing design that’s likely stunted the mainstream uptake of virtual reality. The Vive Flow glasses, whilst still not a cool pair of Ray-Bans, have the wearer not looking quite the dork that regular VR headsets do. 

Instead of looking like a medieval torture device, the Vive Flow glasses look like a slightly oversized pair of gold mirrored sunglasses with a cloth skirt to block out the light. You can just about make out two cameras/sensors behind each of the reflective covers. They only weigh 189g as well. On the top of the frame, on the left side is the volume control and, on the right, a function button for controlling menus, etc. The foldable left and right arms house a very discreet speaker on each side. The glasses are powered via a USB Type-C cable that you can plug directly into your phone or a battery pack. The Flow is hot-swappable, giving you five minutes to change power supplies without the device switching off.

The Vive Flow also takes away the ambiguity over whether or not you should be wearing your glasses with them. And the answer is that you should not. During the setup process, you need to remove the cloth blackout skirt (which is held in place by magnets) and position a temporary nose clip in place. You can then adjust the setting for each eye independently to get a crystal-clear image.

The display is crisp with only a vaguely observable “screen door effect”, whereby you can see the LCS screen’s pixels. The Flow is also exceedingly comfortable to wear, especially when compared to the regular Vive Pro 2. The weight on your nose is little more than that of a pair of sunglasses.
Anyone that has used a VR headset will know just how hot they can get. The Flow glasses feature a cooling system that gently blows into the device, keeping your face cool. This makes the experience very pleasant and comfortable.

Everything about the physical design of the Vive Flow is a next-gen VR experience. 

Of course, there’s a big “but”. And it’s likely this big “but” was the reason why I had to ask HTC if I could check out the Vive Flow. It was surprising that I had to ask as they know that I’m a big fan of their Vive products and a great evangelist for VR in general. But they also know what I use VR for. 

I’ve been a Vive user since the beginning. I was an early adopter of the OG Vive and dabbled with the Vive Cosmos for a bit as well. Currently, my Vive Pro 2 gets used for everything from flying planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator to dog-fighting among the stars in Elite: Dangerous. I’ve even placed a few engineering projects of mine into VR to take a look before construction. Paired with a top-of-the-range desktop PC, HTC’s flagship Vive Pro 2 headset offers arguably the best consumer VR experience available today.

But the HTC Vive Flow does none of the above. Instead, it’s been designed as a casual VR experience that only needs the power of your mobile phone to enjoy.

The Vive Flow has two 2.1” LCD screens offering 1600 x 1600 pixels per eye for a combined resolution of 3.2K, with a refresh of 75Hz. The field of view is stated as being 100 degrees, which looks about right, although the view is very circular through the lenses. The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The two cameras that I mentioned support video pass-through (to avoid bumping into things) and six degrees of freedom inside-out tracking, so no need for external IR tracking equipment.

To get the most out of the Vive Flow, you will have to own a compatible Android phone from a very small list. At the moment the Flow does not support Apple phones. Phones require Miracast and HDCP 2.2 to cast content into VR or stream copy-protected services like Netflix in VR.

Whilst I was able to experience most of what the Flow could offer using my “incompatible” Huawei phone, HTC sent over an Oppo Find X2 Pro to test some of the Flow’s more advanced casing functions.

By casting your mobile phone display into the Flow’s display, you can watch Netflix and other streaming services on a huge virtual cinema screen in the virtual reality environment, wherever you are. It’s a simple idea that is still very pretty impressive. 

The Vive Flow uses HTC’s Viveport storefront, which can be launched from the main menu. Here compatible applications can be purchased for quite modest sums. The apps are, for the most part, aimed at mindfulness and meditation, ranging from the sedate to the psychedelic. 

VR video apps can be used to stream 180-degree and 360-degree videos into the headset. Users can embark on virtual journeys to real places and experience real events. Concerts and product launches can be watched in immersive 3D 360-degree videos.

There are a few experiences and games available on Viveport for the Vive Flow. I took a trip to The Louvre and found out about the secrets of the Mona Lisa in Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass, had a tour of Jerusalem in The Holy City VR, sailed a yacht in Big Breezy Boat, and conquered my fear of heights with Richie's Plank Experience.

Vive Flow also works with more business-orientated apps like the Vive Sync virtual conferencing platform. Vive Sync transports users to exotic VR conference locations where they can meet up with colleagues, clients, and other participants, as well as view presentations, and interact with one another just as you would in person.  

Despite its modest capabilities, the HTC Vive Flow is a remarkable device that likely represents a first look into the future of VR. The device does what it is designed to do very well. It’s light and comfortable with that lovely cooling breeze to stop things from getting too hot. The display is clear and the eye adjustments easy-to-use, negating the need to squeeze glasses into the headset. 

As a mediation aid, or for someone perhaps looking for a comfortable but no-nonsense VR platform for corporate use, the HTC Vive Flow has you covered. If you find yourself regularly watching movies on your phone, the Vive Flow can also be used to provide a “big screen” alternative. 
As is the case with the Vive Pro 2 and the Vive Cosmos, the price point of the Vive Flow is rather high. At NZD$799/AUD$749.00 this is perhaps a bit too much for a device that, whilst incredibly innovative, still offers a very much cut-down VR experience for general VR users.

Related stories
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Six trends are driving the use of metaverse technologies and will continue to drive its use over the next three to five years, according to Gartner.
Story image
5G Networks
Māori Spectrum shows potential of private 5G networks
5G mobile technology is being used to broadcast a Mau Rākau traditional Māori martial arts class filmed in Ngāruawāhia on Māori TV.  
Story image
Sustainability
Aotearoa businesses sitting on untapped goldmine of old tech
Study finds New Zealand businesses are not truly aware of the economic benefits of sustainable e-waste management.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
The Quantum 350 positioned itself as the perfect balance between a great quality of sound and an affordable price compared to devices on the current market.
Story image
VR
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset
HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.
Story image
Gaming
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE
Apple has announced the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE, which brings advanced technology and performance.  
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market
The company has continued to expand its portfolio across this market, and VP Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang says that they will continue to look for new ways to provide options for customers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
Broadband
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs
This comes after a successful rollout of commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch beginning in March 2021.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Education Perfect
Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech
"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation."
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Cybercrime
How protected are migrants and refugees from cybercrime in Aotearoa?
Recent research has found that more than 35% of Kiwis are affected by scams weekly, so do migrants and refugees have equitable access to tools that will help protect them online?
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Digimon Survive (PlayStation 5)
Since there’s little actual gameplay in Digimon Survive, the biggest draw card to the game is its long and interesting story.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.