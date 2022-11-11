Hands-on review: Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

Three-and-a-half years ago, I had the pleasure of reviewing the Huawei Watch GT, and I loved it so much that it ended up being my daily watch until a couple of weeks ago when I received the shiny new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro.

The old watch worked just fine - it could still achieve close to its two-week battery life and still allowed me to keep track of my notifications, exercise, and sleep pattern just as it did when I first set it up in the first quarter of 2019.

Available now for $699 RRP, just how good is Huawei's latest smartwatch?

This is the 'Pro' model of the GT 3 series and boasts a premium look and feel. The 46mm watch face is made from titanium which really stands out on the wrist. There are a wide variety of straps available, but I've opted to keep the included fluoroelastomer strap, for now, at least. For consumers who want to spend a bit less, the GT 3's Active, Classic, and Elegant models are all available for under $500. Huawei also offers the Watch Fit 2, Band 7, and the Watch D, all of which we reviewed back in August.

The Watch GT 3 Pro is bursting with features with more than 100 workout modes, ECG monitoring, and even a golf swing analyser included out of the box. Huawei has pretty much taken everything that people loved about the Watch GT and GT 2 and made it even better.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro looks gorgeous, and I think it gets the balance just right for a smartwatch. The large watch face is complimented well by a versatile scratch-proof sapphire dial. One of my favourite things about the watch is the crown which works as a dial to scroll through notifications and navigate the various menus with haptic feedback. The only physical 'button' is the ECG button, which also doubles up as a quick start for exercising. The nanocrystalline ceramic rear cover feels great against your wrist compared to other watches and feels almost gel-like in terms of softness.

Setting up the watch is simple and just requires you to download the HUAWEI Health app. The app breaks down your information and data well, such as your sleep tracking and workouts.

The 100+ workout modes we've already mentioned include running, cycling, mountain climbing, indoor swimming, skiing, and more, but one of my favourite features for active users (and one that, admittedly, I haven't tried yet) is the ability to record diving data. The watch displays diving data in real time, including the speed, depth, and duration of dives. It also features airtight safety reminder settings, like automatic reminders if you descend too deep or for too long. The IP68 and 5 ATM ratings for water resistance allow for free dives as deep as 30 metres.

The golf mode analyses swing speed, swing tempo, backswing time, and downswing time, giving you tips to further enhance your game. While it might not be as refined as dedicated golf watches, it's the perfect solution for the casual golfer.

There are a whole host of different watch faces you can download through the app, although the store itself feels a bit clunky. A couple of my favourites monitored the moon cycle and high/low tide – ideal if you like to head to the shore for a spot of fishing.

HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring is one of the best sleep monitors I've used on a watch, giving you sleep quality scores and personalised advice to help you get as much rest as possible. There is also a stress monitor which senses when you get stressed and gives you breathing exercises to help clear your mind.

Notifications aren't too intrusive, and there are handy quick replies that you can use if you don't want to answer a particular phone call.

If you're on Android or HarmonyOS, you can sync music to the watch and listen via a Bluetooth device. Similarly, the ability to download third-party apps via the app store is only available through these two operating systems.

The AMOLED screen on the Watch GT 3 Pro is excellent and performs very well in bright conditions. Furthermore, the screen sensitivity is now much better and has the perfect amount of responsiveness.

Like the first Watch GT, the battery life can last up to 14 days with minor usage or around eight days with heavy usage. The included fast charger, however, allows you to charge 25% in 10 minutes or 100% in just 85 minutes – perfect if you're always on the move.

The battery life will obviously decrease if you opt for the new always-on screen option, but this feature might be favourable for those who are used to a more traditional watch.

Verdict

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has won awards around the world since its launch, and it's easy to see why. Despite its relatively high price, it's certainly a worthy competitor to the flagship devices offered by Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, even though you might not get quite as much from it if you own an iPhone.

The watch's great looks, awesome performance, and durability are the perfect combination for a modern-day smartwatch. I'm sure this one will last me another three years, at least.