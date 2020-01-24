New Zealand
Story image

Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?

24 Jan 2020
Oskar Howell
Share:

Gamers can be picky when it comes to peripherals. When reaction time and accuracy can mean the difference between winning or losing, having a great keyboard, mouse and headset makes a difference — especially if there’s money on the line. 

The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy. The HyperX range is worth getting picky over.

Keyboard - HyperX Alloy Origins (RRP $259NZD)

I’ll just say it: I’ve never used a keyboard that feels as good as the Alloy Origins. I have a lot to say about it, and it’s all positive. 

The brushed metal, bezel-less keyboard is one of the most visually appealing keyboards on the market. For RGB fanatics, the RGB profile of the Alloy Origins is fully-programmable in HyperX’s native software Ngenuity, and it is bright.

It excels at everything, from gaming to typing. Packing HyperX’s red switches, they promise the industry standard 80 million presses per key, and it’s nice to hear them throwing their weight behind the keyboard.

Speaking of weight, this is heavy. Don’t expect it to slide around your desk, because it won’t be doing that any time soon. It feels almost unbreakable.

Mouse - HyperX Pulsefire Dart (RRP $149.99)

When it comes to computer mice, there’s no right answer. Size, profile, weight and other factors will determine which mouse is right for you, so finding the right mouse can be a challenge. The Pulsefire Dart is a great option.

The most distinct feature of the Pulsefire Dart is its wireless connectivity. Wireless mice aren’t particularly new-fangled, but the Dart’s compatibility with Qi charging means it uses the same charger as some Apple, Samsung and Pixel devices.

The Dart is heavier than most gaming mice, which again, can go either way with gamers. The profile of the Dart is bulky: like, really bulky. For people who like a small, sleek mouse, this definitely isn’t for you. But if you like a bit of weight behind your mouse, the Dart is right for you.

Despite taking umbrage with its profile, I found the Dart particularly ergonomic when it came to office work, and the leatherette side grips made it comfortable to use during long stints of typing or gaming. They do tend to get sweaty during prolonged use, but this is solved by a quick wipe-down.


Headset - HyperX Cloud Alpha S (RRP $221)

In my opinion, HyperX falls just short of the finish line with their latest headset: the Cloud Alpha S. With a longstanding pedigree for some of the market’s best headsets, I felt there were both improvements and shortfalls for the Cloud Alpha S.

A big positive is that it feels robust, which is beneficial if you’re prone to sitting on headsets like me.

Sound quality is noticeably better than previous iterations of HyperX headsets. With a greater depth of sound, and with controls on the braided cable that allow you to balance game volume and communication, the Cloud Alpha S has a level of functionality that will come as a blessing to gamers.

My issue with the Cloud Alpha S is that it is purely a gaming headset, and lacks functionality outside of gaming. It echoes a shortfall of its predecessors: the microphone needs to be attached if you want to play audio through the headset via mobile, so expect some odd looks walking through airports and on your morning runs.

The verdict

Overall, the latest additions to the HyperX family are worth looking into. The Pulsefire Dart and Alloy Origins feel refined, and although I have reservations with the Cloud Alpha S, all three options should be considered if you’re looking for the very best peripherals.
 

Related stories:
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dig deeper:
Story image
18 Dec
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
07 Jan
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
18 Dec
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
14 Jan
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
21 Jan
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
Yesterday
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Story image
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year
2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.More
Story image
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Story image
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Story image
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
More stories