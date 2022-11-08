Hands-on review: Jabra Engage 50 II wired headset

If you are looking for a powerful headset built for the contact centre, this Jabra device is made for your team and you.

Professional-sounding conversations aren’t the only reason you’ll love this headset, but they’re an excellent place to start.

Sound technology

One of the essential things in a professional conversation is to be well-understood. Indeed, a work tool like the Jabra Engage 50 II must remove background noise.

Three high-quality microphones ensure that your correspondent hears you clearly, not your background, and improves your customer’s caller experience in real time.

The Jabra Engage 50 II is equipped with SafeTone, the highest hearing protection level. Thanks to that, you can focus on your calls and not worry about your ear health.

Design

This ultra-lightweight and comfortable headset has an adjustable headband, a microphone, and two busylight LEDs on each side, which notify you if someone is calling you; you will never worry about missing a call again.

Furthermore, these LEDs glow red when you’re on a call, showing those around you that you’re not to be disturbed.

A control unit accessory (audible ringer) that you have to plug directly into your computer is also included. This call control device allows you to answer calls, handle the volume, mute your microphone, handle the busylight (on/off) and more. So the configurable control unit will ​​reduce average handling time, which is very useful.

The angled maze-patterned earcups decrease pressure on the ear. Thanks to this, you don’t remember having a headset on after a few minutes of use.

Connectivity

The Jabra Engage 50 II headset is a USB headset because it can be used with its control unit accessory plugged into your computer. But you also have the ability to connect via USB-C, which gives you more connection options. So even if you need to connect this Jabra headset to your mobile device, this is also possible.

Works with everything

This headset has been made to work with any communication software. The Jabra Engage 50 II is compatible with all leading contact centres and unified communication platforms and even has integrated call control for the likes of Amazon Connect, Genesys Cloud CX or NICE CXone, when used with the control unit accessory.

This headset is also made for simplified communication with Google Meet, Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Thanks to this, you can take advantage of seamless and stress-free client interactions at all levels.

Verdict

The Jabra Engage 50 is a hard-wired, USB headset that’s designed for companies.

Finally, what is the purpose of the helmet if it’s not comfortable?

Jabra has dedicated a lot of time to ensuring this headset is comfortable for prolonged use and the result is an ultra-lightweight product that is exceptional for all day comfort.