Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast 20 webcam

Since the new era of online work and meetings, computer accessories have never been more necessary.

Jabra, the Danish brand specialising in audio equipment and, more recently, video conference systems, has recently launched the Jabra Panacast 20. This webcam has been designed to provide you with a fantastic video experience.

Overview

The camera has a compact design and can easily adjust to fit on any screen or monitor. A privacy cover is included in that you have to slide it open when you want to use the camera and slide it closed when you want privacy.

You can easily take it with you anywhere as it's portable and can be stored in a little black pocket which is included.

The Jabra is plug-and-play, so a USB-C cord connects the webcam to the computer for instant access.

There is also the Jabra direct software that I highly recommend downloading for specific customisations and keeping the webcam up to date.

PanaCast 20 is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and works with all leading UC platforms, which gives you the best experience possible.

Features

Thanks to the embedded artificial intelligence, it offers a set of intelligent features that reinvent the video meeting; this has everything you want in a camera.

PanaCast 20 uses powerful onboard AI, advanced processors, and a 13-megapixel camera to provide a 4K Ultra-HD image that looks so great. So wherever you work, you can deliver a good presentation with an impressive real-time image with virtually no latency.

Thanks to AI, the webcam has a few intelligent features that make all the difference. But, of course, these objectives are always to provide better video quality.

For example, the Intelligent Zoom feature allows you always to be seen clearly. It continuously scans and adjusts your picture to ensure that you are always the centre of the frame.

Also, your image can be automatically modified thanks to Intelligent Lighting Optimization, which analyzes the environment surrounding you.

What's more, PanaCast 20 has a Tracking feature which means that if you move, the camera can follow you. This is ideal during a meeting in which you are presenting.

In addition, a state-of-the-art embedded Edge AI chipset processes your videos on the device itself to reduce the risk of a data breach. So your data is safe, and you don't have to worry about what you do.

Verdict

Thanks to the embedded artificial intelligence and all its other features, the PanaCast 20 offers a set of intelligent features that make it a robust product.

If you want to take your video meeting to the next level, whether in sales, customer service, or any work situation, this product can be an excellent way to do it.