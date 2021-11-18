Story image
Headset
Audio
Review
JBL

Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset

By Owen McCarthy, Today

I’ve always admired JBL products for their quality builds, ease of use and great sound. As I write I’m listening to Christelle Pascal singing You Say. She has a voice with a broad range and she packs quite a punch. So does the JBL Live660NC. 

Out of the box

The headset conveniently folds up when not in use. Included is a convenient bag with draw-strings is provided. You will find an audio cable with a 3.5mm plug as well as the bright fluoro USB cable for charging. Charging from empty will take less than two hours, according to the Quick Start Guide. I installed the JBL Headphone app, which gives you control of whether you want to hear background noise. It also enables you to connect to “OK Google” or Alexa, allowing voice control. I’ve always wanted to control house lights from my headset. 

A couple of days ago I had to place a phone order. I took my hat off to the sales representative as I could tell she worked in a tightly packed office that could benefit from technology like this. The Noise Cancelling (NC) feature is controlled from the headset. 

I really like the fabric covering of the headset with the JBL logo discretely embossed at the top of the headpiece. Those of us who don’t know their right from their left will rejoice that each earpiece informs you which ear it belongs to. I found the fit comfortable and quite snug. I was able to wear them for hours without any discomfort. 

When it came time for some gentle listening, I started off with Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, because it had been a long time since I’d rock and rolled. I was impressed with the way the instruments and vocals came through crisp and clear, with the guitar riffs incredibly detailed. I wasn’t sure if the same rule applied to reviews, so I avoided Stairway.

Moving on, I grooved along to CCR’s Fortunate Son. You’ll be impressed at how the vocals leap out at you. It must be the headphones because I know “It ain’t me.” Moving along, I grooved up slowly to some Abbey Road, being transported by McCartney’s brilliant bass and some innovative use of the Moog.

Shihad’s rendition of the classic I Got You is a revelation. It features an amazing drum performance and a bass accompaniment that had my foot tapping, especially when the guitar starts duelling with it.

I got a bit of a fright when I switched to Benee and heard the lyrics from Superlonely, explicitly and cheerfully expounding on teenage angst. Pausing briefly to ponder whether I should email her and ask if she kisses her parents with that potty mouth, I quickly found myself singing along, which lead to a please explain when I finally removed the headset.

I had some fun putting the Live660NC on, taking them off and listening to the sound switch off, on, off, on…. In short, I was having a lot of fun. 

Being an observant person, I’d noted that I can have two items connected so I decided that while I waited patiently at hospital, (thanks to COVID my darling must do chemo on her own) I would try them with an Android phone that I’m also reviewing. The phone call went swimmingly, and then I remembered I needed to catch up on my current TV favourite, Foundation. Hari Seldon has had a lot to say since his death.

I’m not sure if my head is different, but in contrast to other reviewers, I found the headset very comfortable although admittedly a snug fit. 

In these modern times of working from home or in one of these modern workspaces that share many features with industrial revolution sweatshops, JBL’s Live660NC headset provides you with peace and quiet in your own space. I couldn’t use them in an online meeting situation, but I suspect they will ensure interruption-free meetings. 

Price-wise, they are around the $250 range, making them a very cost-effective solution for those who need to be able to block out surrounding distractions.

If the headset is not your cup of tea, keep an eye out for my forthcoming review on the JBL LivePro+ earbuds, which has noise cancelling properties and wireless charging. I can’t wait to spend a few hours working feverishly listening to music and watching videos, while the rest of you are busy relaxing at home, watching telly or listening to music. Sometimes life just isn’t fair.

Related stories
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back>>
Game review: Riders Republic (PS5)>>
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger>>
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds
A new survey of New Zealand consumers from Shopify demonstrates the ways New Zealanders are evolving their shopping habits and preferences in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.>>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers
A new special report by security software company Norton has found that two out of five gamers in New Zealand have experienced a cyber attack.>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH
“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens
The uncertainty of the global pandemic has had an unexpected upside for New Zealand government agencies, with 83% of New Zealanders seeing their government as being generally trustworthy.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware that abuses Windows 10 App Installer uncovered
Sophos researchers have uncovered a new attack operation by the malware family known as BazarBackdoor, which abuses the Windows 10 App Installer to spread malware.>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm
Unity, which produces software for game developers and digital artists, has agreed to acquire the studio's tools, pipeline of work, technology and 275 staff.>>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory
Electric monitoring of home workers by companies is rising rapidly with more bosses using software to monitor remote workers.>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports
"Personal data is a huge business that hackers try to make use of.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency
"What’s most alarming is that multiple scammer groups are bidding for keywords on Google Ads, which is likely a signal of the success.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity
The refreshed brand identity will represent the "bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime".>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group
DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.>>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation
Blockchain is widening its scope within the IT and business climates, with companies now looking for even more innovative ways to branch out and make a difference using the method.>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes
“The metaverse has huge implications - it comes with fantastic advantages and terrifying dangers.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand
Microsoft's announcement juxtaposes the genuine potential of Mesh for Microsoft Teams with widespread criticism of Facebook's rebranding as Meta.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)
Aside from a few small flaws, Forza Horizon 5 is still a great addition to the Horizon series. >>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised>>
Story image
Review
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Riders Republic (PS5)>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand>>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses>>
More stories