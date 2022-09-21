Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential

Who has been to a friend's party and heard, “Can you turn this one up?” without being able to do anything? It’s frustrating, isn't it?

For us, this problem will never happen again since we received the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential, A portable speaker that can be positioned anywhere and blend perfectly with a party’s atmosphere.

Overview

Weighing 6kg with dimensions of approximately 30cm per side, the cube-shaped JBL PartyBox is a very compact party speaker. These dimensions make it easy to transport and the cube design means it's not too big.

Our first impression when taking the PartyBox out of the packaging was how easy it is to use. features on the device are simple: you can find four buttons (power, Bluetooth, light and bass-boost) plus the volume knob and can manage these features with the PartyBox App, which will allow you to control the music and set the sound settings to your liking

The JBL PartyBox is delivered with its AC power cord and a Quick Start Guide.

Sound & features

The JBL speakers cover frequencies from 50Hz to 20kHz and deliver an output power of 100W. With this power, you can easily reach your whole garden and apartment with your favourite songs. The most valuable point of the PartyBox comes from its ability to fit in an outdoor area as well as an indoor one.

With its JBL Original Pro Sound technology, the speaker provides us with an outstanding sound with deep bass. To activate this feature, you just need to press the bass-boost button on the speaker. Being a lover of deep bass, especially listening to rap and lo-fi songs, I really enjoyed testing the PartyBox. It was also remarkable to see how the sound doesn’t sputter even at its maximum power.

JBL has thought of everything with this speaker, including coloured lights that vibrate with the beat of your music! You can manage lights with the button on the speaker.

You will be able to dance all night with the six hours of battery life in the PartyBox.

The speaker is also splashproof, which protects it during a pool party. To go further, you can plug a mic behind the PartyBox and connect two together to enjoy an amazing stereo sound!

Verdict

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is definitely the speaker you need if you want to enjoy a great quality of sound for your parties! The device has all the necessary features to spend a good time with friends, family or alone. Our only advice will be to warn your neighbours next time you use it!

We also invite you to have a look at the big sister of this speaker that we already reviewed, the JBL Partybox 110.