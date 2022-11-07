Hands-on review: JBL Quantum TWS

Today, whether it's for a call, listening to music, meetings, or gaming, earphones are an integral part of our lives. And big brands continue to unveil new offerings, each more innovative than the last.

JBL has recently released its JBL Quantum TWS earphones, marking the first time the company has focused on the gaming market.

Overview

What's in the box?

In the box, you will receive:

the JBL Quantum TWS earbuds

1 Type-C Wireless dongle

1 charging case

Three sizes of ear tips

1 Type-C USB charging cable

1 Warranty

1 Quick start guide

You can enjoy the lossless wireless by using the included USB-C dongle for a low-latency 2.4Ghz connection to connect the earbuds. Alternatively, you can connect them to any Bluetooth-enabled device. You can easily make this change thanks to the Fast Pair.

With JBL QuantumSURROUND, you can have immersive and clear sound and feel like you're in the game. This feature is available only on PC in connection with QuantumENGINE.

You can also download the JBL mobile app for easier use of the earphones. Thanks to this, you can do many things, such as selecting the volume that suits you, controlling the virtual assistant of your choice, or even answering the phone, to name just three.

Features

One of the most exciting features is the true adaptive noise cancellation. This allows you to stay in your game without being disturbed by other sounds around you. On the other hand, the aware ambient mode will enable you to keep an ear on what is surrounding you.

Clicking on the left speaker allows you to switch from one mode to the other.

Thanks to the six mics call quality with beamforming microphones, you can be sure that the spoken voice will always be clear and precise. As a result, the respondent will hear you very well, whether you are calling during a game or just during a simple call.

In addition, the JBL Quantum TWS has been designed to be splashproof and is rated as IPX4 so that you can be safe anywhere you go and enjoy the moments.

Battery

One crucial element in all electronic products is their battery life. So let me talk about this point.

The battery life will be different depending on how you use it and whether or not you activate the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The maximum music play time with ANC off is 8 hours and 5 hours with ANC on.

However, the charging box has an autonomy of up to 16 hours, and the charging time of the earphones is up to 2 hours.

With the JBL Quantum TWS, you can easily stay connected and immersed in your game.

Verdict

The JBL Quantum TWS headphones are a fantastic device that provides excellent sound and performance.

In addition, you can easily switch from your gaming PC to your cell phone to your computer.

The quality of all their features makes them great earphones.