Hands-on review: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1

Lenovo is a constant innovation that delivers premium computers. With its famous range of business-based laptops, ThinkPad. The brand provides devices with incredible features. In today’s review, we will have an overall view of the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 and discover its features.

Overview

The first thing I noticed was that the laptop is slim and light, giving it a very professional appearance. It is 13.3" and 1.26kg which makes it easy to carry by hand or in a laptop bag.

Z13 has different colour choices: grey, bronze and black vegan leather.

I found two USB-C ports (including one for the battery loading) and a headset jack plug, which is a bit weak in quantity. If you require more ports, you can plug in an external dock for an additional cost.

One of the most pleasant and aesthetic features I found was the backlight edge-to-edge keyboard.

Performance

The Lenovo Z13 is run by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, one of AMD’s best desktop processors. This processor delivers amazing performance to all activities related to daily work and business. This laptop is not designed for gaming but provides good performance.

The device has a huge 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory, up to 32GB.

According to the vendor, the Z13 battery life can reach up to 18.3 hours, depending on your usage, but you can enjoy 15 to 16 hours of battery life easily. The quick charge support will allow you to charge the battery at 80% in just 60 minutes.

Display

The main asset of the Lenovo Z13 comes from its IPS touchscreen. In addition, it provides impressive colours, a reactive touch display and smoothness to scroll through it, even without pen support.

The device provides full HD vibrant colours, surprising contrasts and deep black regarding image quality. In addition to that, this display provides good brightness and 100% sRGB colours. This display is made for you if you are a creative person who loves working on digital content.

The icing on the cake of the Z13 is excellent sound quality thanks to 2 Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Verdict

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 appears to be one of the most valuable business-based laptops of 2022. It is a laptop for people who value performance and storage for work as well as image and sound quality to create or enjoy digital content.

