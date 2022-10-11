FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gaming
Tablets & laptops
Business
Lenovo
Review
ThinkPad

Hands-on review: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1

By Quentin Guillot, Intern
Yesterday

Lenovo is a constant innovation that delivers premium computers. With its famous range of business-based laptops, ThinkPad. The brand provides devices with incredible features. In today’s review, we will have an overall view of the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 and discover its features.

Overview

The first thing I noticed was that the laptop is slim and light, giving it a very professional appearance. It is 13.3" and 1.26kg which makes it easy to carry by hand or in a laptop bag.  

Z13 has different colour choices: grey, bronze and black vegan leather. 

I found two USB-C ports (including one for the battery loading) and a headset jack plug, which is a bit weak in quantity. If you require more ports, you can plug in an external dock for an additional cost. 

One of the most pleasant and aesthetic features I found was the backlight edge-to-edge keyboard. 

Performance

The Lenovo Z13 is run by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, one of AMD’s best desktop processors. This processor delivers amazing performance to all activities related to daily work and business. This laptop is not designed for gaming but provides good performance.

The device has a huge 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory, up to 32GB.

According to the vendor, the Z13 battery life can reach up to 18.3 hours, depending on your usage, but you can enjoy 15 to 16 hours of battery life easily. The quick charge support will allow you to charge the battery at 80% in just 60 minutes.  

Display

The main asset of the Lenovo Z13 comes from its IPS touchscreen. In addition, it provides impressive colours, a reactive touch display and smoothness to scroll through it, even without pen support.

The device provides full HD vibrant colours, surprising contrasts and deep black regarding image quality. In addition to that, this display provides good brightness and 100% sRGB colours. This display is made for you if you are a creative person who loves working on digital content.

The icing on the cake of the Z13 is excellent sound quality thanks to 2 Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. 

Verdict

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 appears to be one of the most valuable business-based laptops of 2022. It is a laptop for people who value performance and storage for work as well as image and sound quality to create or enjoy digital content.  
 

Related stories
Hands-on impressions: Street Fighter 6 closed beta
Game review: Session: Skate Sim
Hands-on review: Corsair K60 RGB Pro TKL keyboard
Hands-on review: 12th Gen Acer Swift 5 laptop
Hands-on review: BenQ ScreenBar Plus
Hands-on review: Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV
Top stories
Story image
Gamification
Game-based learning to become $55 billion industry in next eight years
According to the research report, the global game-based learning market was valued at US$11.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$55.80 billion by 2030
Story image
Cloud
VSaaS market is expected to reach US$8.5 billion in 2022
The need for cloud-based solutions is increasing among various end-users. The rise may be linked to several benefits of cloud-based solutions
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on impressions: Street Fighter 6 closed beta
While we will have to wait until 2023 to see the release of Street Fighter 6, FutureFive NZ was lucky enough to play a limited-time closed beta for the game.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1
Lenovo is a constant innovation that delivers premium computers. With its famous range of business-based laptops, ThinkPad.
Story image
Music
Waterproof speaker market is projected to reach US$12.2b by 2027
As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), The waterproof speaker market has reflected a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2021
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Session: Skate Sim
Session: Skate Sim had been in early access on both Xbox and PC platforms, but finally, the game has been fully finished in 2022.
Story image
Acer
Hands-on review: 12th Gen Acer Swift 5 laptop
If you plan to change your laptop this year, then the new Acer Swift 5 could be an ideal option for you.
Story image
QLED
Hands-on review: Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV
The QN90B is Samsung’s flagship 4K television for 2022 and is the successor to last year’s popular QN90A.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential
Who has been to a friend's party and heard, “Can you turn this one up?” without being able to do anything? It’s frustrating, isn't it?
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot
SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Suunto 9 Peak
Suunto 9 Peak is a sports watch that tracks your movement and other metrics, such as heart rate and calories burned.
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand
Twelve South has recently launched its new elegant MacBook stand, the Curve Flex, which will make your MacBook more flexible.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
It is projected that revenue through the software segment in the AI in the cybersecurity market will grow at 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The DioField Chronicle
The DioField Chronicle has all of the usual tropes and features of a normal JRPG, but the combat system bears more resemblance to an RTS style of game, and is arguably the game's main strength.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Cricut Maker 3 smart cutting machine
The Cricut Maker 3 is an intelligent electronic cutting machine that allows you to create a meaningful project in record time through powerful and versatile performance.
Story image
Health
Hands-on review: Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor
In an age where we’re more conscious than ever about what we’re breathing in, the Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor is an essential gadget to help with your overall health, sleep, and comfort at home.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse
his new range improves the gaming experience significantly thanks to enhanced hardware and software integration.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 offers another instalment of the surprisingly kid-friendly third-person puzzle/shooter.
Story image
Support
Somar Digital helping to eliminate family violence in NZ
Somar Digital is working with Te Aorerekura, providing its expertise on new digital tools to help end family and sexual violence in New Zealand.
Story image
Apple
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulbs
There is a veritable panoply of colour schemes and I found one that matched my editor’s mood when I’ve made too many typos.
Story image
Cloud platforms
Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button
According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations
Story image
R&D
3D printing market to reach a US$148.4 billion by 2032
The 3D packaging market share is anticipated to be valued at approximately US$148.4 billion by the end of 2032.
Story image
Unified Communications
Zoom expands its platform by adding Zoom Team Chat feature
Chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows, gain efficiencies, and enable people to work better together.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: PGA Tour 2K23 (PC)
FutureFive got to spend some time with a preview version of 2K’s upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 golf game.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Ballance delivers greater customer value through SAP
New Zealand-based Ballance Agri-Nutrients has completed the first stage of its multi-year cloud implementation strategy, run and developed by SAP.
Story image
Smartphones
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno8 5G smartphone
OPPO's smartphones are known for two particular things: design and camera. OPPO’s latest smartphone, Reno8 5G, excels in both areas.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum Stream microphone
A few months ago JBL launched the JBL Quantum Stream, a Dual pattern premium USB microphone for gamers, streamers and podcasters.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: NBA 2K23 (PlayStation 5)
This year NBA 2K23 goes bigger and bolder promising fans even more next-gen basketball on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. 
Story image
IDC
Foldable phone shipments to reach 41.5 million in 2026
"The biggest question today is whether foldables will become mainstream anytime soon. Unfortunately, the answer is no."
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone NZ to rebrand as One New Zealand in early 2023
Vodafone NZ has announced a significant rebrand, with the company announcing it is changing its name to One New Zealand in early 2023.
Story image
Smartphones
FMI research reveals foldable smartphone market expansion
According to new research from Future Market Insights, the foldable phone market is projected to expand significantly as demand and innovation increase.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Dynabook Portégé X30L-K laptop
The Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is an Intel Evo ultra-thin lightweight laptop designed for office and creative use.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 is more than just a wired headset. Plugging the headset into a PC, using one of the included USB cables, creates a new audio device on your system.
Story image
Future Tech
Top seven CIO disruptions highlighted by Gartner
CIOs need to consider “what if” scenarios to avoid being blindsided by social, behavioural and technological disruptions, according to Gartner.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5)
Madden NFL 23 is also the first release of this iconic franchise since the sad passing of John Madden late last year.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Crypto giveaway scams continue to soar, according to report
There's been a fivefold increase in the number of domains used for crypto giveaway scams that involve fake YouTube streams in the first half of 2022. 
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Meet 4K
Today’s review is about a webcam that will enhance and light up your video call for the ultimate working experience.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: STM Dux Messenger laptop bag
STM’s Dux Messenger is a 16-litre laptop bag that is bound to stand out on your commute to work, offering copious amounts of pockets and space to carry whatever it is you need to the office.
Story image
Apple
IDC data shows significant decline in wearable tech shipments
New research from IDC through IDC Tracker has revealed the wearable technology market has faced a challenging second quarter.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC
Founded in 2007 and specialising in computer and network security, the Swedish company Yubico is now a leader in global authentication.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
2022 finally sees the release of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. Much like the 2020 release, this is a remake that makes the 2006 version of the game look superior thanks to the introduction of new hardware.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commission cracks down on sales practices that mislead online shoppers
The Commerce Commission has issued a formal warning to online gift-box retailer, Occasion Box, for making false and unsubstantiated claims.