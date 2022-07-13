Hands-on review: Logitech Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset

For 16 years, Astro Gaming has been pioneering headphones. It was started by some of the same folks that helped Microsoft design the Xbox 360 console & controller.

The company became part of global accessories giant Logitech in 2017.

We got our hands on their Astro A10 Gen 2 headset to try out.

The A10s are the least expensive model in a family of headphones from Astro. It comes in four different colour variations; the set we had was light grey.

The family starts with the wired A10 headphones and gets right up to the premium wireless A50 version.

The A10 is a seriously comfortable headset with square-shaped over-ear muffs. They feel solid.

Both the padding over your head and around your ears is really soft (it felt like memory foam) and made of a durable fabric. You can replace the headband pad easily.

You can extend the headband on both sides to get the perfect fit for your head.

On the left-hand ear, you have a microphone boom that tilts down. The headphones automatically mute when you have this boom in the upright position.

You plug in the headset with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. The cable is double-ended, with one going into the headset and then the other end into your device.

The cable has a wheel for fine-tuning your volume.

If you are plugging it into a PC, then you would use the included 65mm splitter cable.

This means that it would work for almost any laptop, desktop or gaming console. Plus, it would work on any smartphone with a headphone jack (not all smartphones do).

It includes a one-year warranty and requires no extra power cables.

This is an awesome headset; it sounds great and is easy to use. Plus, all of this is available at an incredibly good price.