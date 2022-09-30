Hands-on review: Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse

Gaming hardware can directly impact a player's efficiency and overall gaming experience.

In 2013, the Swiss-American manufacturer Logitech announced the launch of its new brand, Logitech G, an innovative brand providing gaming technologies and gear.

Since its creation, the brand has strived to provide superior products. This new range improves the gaming experience significantly thanks to enhanced hardware and software integration.

To further meet the evolving challenges of the gaming world, Logitech G has recently launched the new G502 X Gaming Mouse, which is part of the G502 X Line.

Design

With this mouse, the brand tried to redesign and reinvent traditional gaming technologies.

Thanks to its thin-walled design with minimum material and maximum rigidity, the mouse is an impressive 89 grams lighter.

You can choose between two colours: black or white so it can fit in your space and meet your queries.

Performance

The mouse is equipped with LIGHTFORCE switches, which provide reliable optical speed and mechanical feel, therefore, maintaining the crisp, tactile feedback that players demand.

As a result, the performance is incredible, with unmatched speed and precision that delivers an unprecedented gaming experience.

HERO 25k is the latest version of HERO, a revolutionary sensor that delivers high performance and durability. In addition, this technology is based on an intelligent power management system that allows it to manage and minimise its consumption.

HERO 25k tracks movement at the sub-micron level with extreme precision.

Thus, this technology delivers unrivalled performance, power efficiency and precision.

In addition, you can adjust the DPI-Shift Button at your convenience. You can adapt to your grip and choose what suits you best. You can also remove and reverse it to bring it closer to your thumb or replace it with the included blank cover.

The screen wheel is dual-mode, so you can freely rotate the light wheel for even more speed. You can also push it to the right or left for additional options which can be fully adjusted.

Requirements

To use the G502 X mouse, all you will need is a USB port and internet access for optional software downloads. The mouse is compatible with Windows 10 (or later version) and macOS 10.10 (or later version).

In the box, you will find the G502 X Gaming Mouse, one of the DPI-Shift button covers, and a sticker with the G of Logitech G.

If you want the ultimate gaming experience, definitely try this new product from Logitech G.

The speed and precision of the mouse will impress you and give you a fantastic player experience.