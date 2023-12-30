Hands-on Review: Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic wireless mouse

The Logitech Lift stands out as an excellent, budget-friendly vertical wireless mouse, particularly for individuals with smaller hands. It boasts a comfortable grip, customizable buttons, and smooth tracking. Moreover, it accommodates left-handed users. However, its primary benefit lies in preventing or alleviating mild wrist and elbow discomfort rather than serving as a low-cost alternative to specialised ergonomic mice.

Ergonomic devices often come with a hefty price tag. Over the years, I've explored various mice - including trackpads, trackballs, and roller mice - with costs exceeding £100 for more sophisticated models. For those who don't have corporate backing, investing in personal well-being can be costly.

Nevertheless, ergonomic accessories offer universal benefits. Maintaining a neutral posture can prevent the kind of discomfort that necessitates expensive equipment. It's not just for people like myself who must alternate between unique mice and keyboards to avoid pain.

The introduction of the Logitech Lift, priced at $129 and designed for small-to-medium hands (including a left-handed version), was a welcome development. While affordable alternatives from brands like Anker exist, they typically cater to larger hands and lack sufficient tilt for optimal hand and elbow positioning.

The Lift strikes a balance between affordability and comfort. However, for those with existing issues, it may not entirely replace a product like Evoluent.

Design and Build Quality

Available in graphite, off-white, and rose, the Lift features a two-tone design with a satin finish plastic front and a rubberized back. However, the durability of rubberized materials over time remains a concern.

The Lift offers six buttons, including a scroll wheel/button combo. All buttons, except the primary clicks, are customizable via Logitech's Options+ software. The underside houses an on/off switch for battery preservation, a device-switching button, and a magnetic plate for battery and receiver access.

A notable distinction between the Lift and its pricier counterpart, the MX Vertical, is the Lift's exclusive reliance on wireless connectivity.

Ergonomics and Usability

The Lift's size and weight are comfortable, but it feels slightly large at the base. Its tilt, while helpful, may not be sufficient for those with severe wrist or elbow issues. The button presses are quiet but may feel too soft for those who prefer tactile feedback. The sizing of the buttons suits narrower fingers well.

Wireless Performance

Despite not using a mouse mat, the Lift's cursor tracking is impressively smooth on various surfaces. DPI settings are easily adjustable, though the increase in sensitivity does not follow a linear pattern. Switching between connected devices is quick and seamless, supporting up to three devices simultaneously.

Software

Logi Options+ enhances the Lift's functionality, allowing customization for specific applications. The ability to save settings to a cloud account and use Logi Flow for inter-device copy-paste actions adds convenience, despite some minor quirks in customization.



The Logitech Lift is a cost-effective choice for small-handed users, including left-handers. It competes well with ergonomic-focused alternatives, offering smooth performance and versatile connectivity. Its software interface is user-friendly and offers extensive customization options. However, its design is more suited for those with minor discomfort or preventative needs. For $129, it's an attractive option for those seeking a conventional-looking yet ergonomic mouse.