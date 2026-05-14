Hands-on review: MacBook Air M5 - Still excellent bang for buck

The MacBook Air has always been an excellent computer for the price, having deservedly earned reverence for its stylish design and build quality, sharp performance, all-day battery life and seamless integration within the greater Apple ecosystem.

The 2026 iteration of the Air, featuring a new M5 Apple Silicon chip under the bonnet, is no exception and has been a pleasure to use in the short time since I've got my hands on it.

However, the recent release of the MacBook Neo, a bold move into the budget and student laptop market, means the Air is no longer the most affordable laptop in Apple's range. There is also a $100, or 5.8 per cent, increase in the price of the base model over the M4 Air, although the SSD has doubled to 512 GB, compared to last year's model.

This begs a not so simple question: is the Air still good value for its A$1799 price tag? Let's find out.

Design and Colours: If it isn't broken, don't fix it

The latest Air ships in the same four colours at launch as its predecessor: Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight and Midnight. I've been using the latter, and while it looks stunning, particularly with the lid closed, I can unfortunately verify previous reports that the Midnight finish is a magnet for fingerprints. I've been giving it a daily wipe with a cloth - it hasn't become annoying yet, but may feel cumbersome after months of ownership.

In terms of the overall design, there's nothing new to report. While Apple initially stuck with the wedge design with the M1, the next four iterations have all featured the "box" styling. Apple have not reinvented the wheel here, and that will probably lose them very few customers because the Air remains the best-looking laptop you can buy.

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports also function as USB-C ports for charging and data transfer, and the gold-standard MagSafe charging port is still here, too.

Performance: M5 chip packs a punch

For anyone not planning to really put the CPU through its paces, the Air is a very capable and fast machine. It will switch seamlessly from the Office suite, to browsing in Safari with multiple tabs open, to watching a movie in QuickTime. Start-up is instant, and I've experienced none of the crashes that plagued my previous M2.

16GB unified memory is standard and can be upgraded to up to 32G, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. While this does not represent a boost in power from the previous model, this laptop definitely still packs a punch and has more than enough power for the majority of users.

Display and Camera: Unupgraded, but still more than capable

Apple's premium laptop offering, the MacBook Pro, still offers a better visual experience but that's not to say there is anything wrong with the Air's screen. The liquid retina display, available in either 13-inch or 15-inch sizes, is still beautiful to look at and absolutely bright enough at 500 nits.

Unfortunately, it's impossible not to notice the sizable notch at the top of the screen that houses the Air's webcam. While the 12MP camera from the M4 has not been upgraded, it is absolutely sufficient for Teams or Zoom calls for work or study.

Battery life: You'll tire before it does

Without putting the Air through its paces too much by indulging in long Photoshop or Premiere sessions, or enjoying games on Steam, it has delivered approximately 14-15 hours of battery life. Through a mixture of web browsing, email, Word and re-watching Suits from the top, the Air absolutely can go all day on battery, as long as you're not putting a ton of pressure on the CPU with high-intensity tasks. For students, and the vast majority of professionals, battery life will not be a big concern.

Sustainability and repairability

The latest iteration of the Air features 55 per cent total recycled content, with 100 per cent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets.

Nothing has changed in regard to repairability, so don't expect the ability to swap parts out at home.

Is it worth upgrading?

This will depend on individual use cases, but with the M5 Air's effortless portability, snappy performance, significantly increased internal storage on the base model, and all-day battery life, it is an excellent choice for students, professionals, or anyone wanting to experience the myriad benefits of the latest (if not most powerful) in Apple Silicon technology.

As always, PC laptop users who may own an iPhone and/or a pair of AirPods considering the switch to the MacBook Air will likely appreciate the simplicity of becoming ensconced within the Apple ecosystem, and may find few reasons to ever leave. This is the best MacBook on the market for those not requiring a workhorse capable of advanced video editing and other demanding tasks.

Verdict

As with previous iterations, the 2026 MacBook Air is not a revolutionary upgrade on its predecessors in the Silicon era, but it is still a tantalising proposition for anyone in the market for a new premium laptop. There is a $100 price increase that some buyers may find irritating, but you are getting a faster chip, more internal storage, and as always, an excellent overall package with the M5 Air.

While budget-conscious prospective purchasers will rightfully cross-shop this computer with its baby brother, the MacBook Neo, the latest Air still provides fantastic value for money and effortless integration for iPhone, iPad, and AirPods users.