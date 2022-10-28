Hands-on review: Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera

The Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera is a home security camera with revolutionary face recognition technology.

This camera can record stunning Full HD 1080p videos, has an extensive 130 Degree field of view, a superior night vision and it’s able to see up to 50 metres.

Design

The Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera is quite small and can be easily concealed. This cylinder camera uses its beautiful aluminium body as a heat sink when its temperature is too high.

There is also a LED on the front, it lets you know when the camera is recording or not, with 3 slots on the back: one for an SD card (provided), one for ethernet and one for the power supply.

Finally, there is a silicon base on the bottom, which helps it to stay in place.

Facial recognition

Facial recognition is one of the more useful features of this device.

This option can detect people entering the home and build up a profile over time.

Thanks to this, you can be immediately alerted on your phone, wherever you are, if someone known or unknown is detected in your house, with the Netatmo app.

The camera sends the names of the people it recognises directly.

Netatmo app

This sturdy camera is compatible with Apple HomeKit, you will need to scan the code in the provided card with your phone or your tablet.

With the Netatmo security app, connection to the camera is done in a few seconds.

With this app, you are able to see live what’s happening in your entrance, your living room or any room that you want to keep an eye on.

When you open the app, you will see a timeline of your events, the app will show you if a person, an animal or if any motion is detected, with the precise time and even with the audio.

It also raises sirens going off to alert you to a sound, and it informs you who is and who is not at home.

One of the main advantages of this product is that once bought, there are no additional costs such as a subscription per month for the monitoring application for example.

The local storage is private and safe on a micro SD card included, so you will not have video storage fees.

Finally, there is free access to all the videos from your smartphone, tablet or computer. The Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera is a great option for people who want to monitor their house, the facial recognition works very well.

I’m really impressed with the Netatmo camera and I would recommend it if you want peace of mind.