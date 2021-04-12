f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro

12 Apr 2021
Owen McCarthy
Share:

OPPO has been developing new products at an incredible rate, and each iteration seems to raise the bar even higher. It came as no surprise to me that Consumer NZ rated them so highly in 2020, adding that they set a standard for their competitors to strive for.  The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!

A few minutes after typing the preceding paragraph, my OPPO (well, mine at least until they prise it from my cold dead hands!) is up and running, with the only issue being me forgetting my OPPO password. Resetting it took a shorter time than for my memory to kick in and remind me where I’d left it.  

Already I’m admiring the smooth feel, the sexy curves and the bezel-less screen. I’ve opted for face recognition, as I never get tired of going into my version of “Blue Steel,” which my darling wife refers to as “Balsa Wood.” I love the easy process with which we can now clone our phones as we move onto the next exciting iteration. Who else remembers the bad old days of panicked calls to vendors, ISPs and your techy mate from school? Oh, yes, that was me!

I’ve run into one …er.. issue with the phone.  I decided to see how it handles Netflix and kind of forgot I was supposed to be reviewing. The video quality is stunning, with incredible definition and good sound quality. Frankly, it’s better than our admittedly ageing telly. I’ve just paused a frame in the movie I’m watching and Rachel Weisz looks almost three dimensional. Frankly, I’m dreading heading outside to take photographs. You may have to send out search parties.

Checking out the Ookla 5G coverage map, New Zealand is making progress, but the closest 5G coverage for me means a drive to Te Awamutu.  Checking with my provider, I see that a phone must first connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G, meaning the initial coverage is NSA or Non-Stand-Alone. In the meantime, while we patiently wait to see 5G’s potential, we can make use of the stunning capabilities of the Find X3 Pro. 

I have just started playing with the microscope setting on the camera, which takes a bit of practice but delivers superb results. The secret is to angle up slightly from the bottom. It will keep me amused for hours. 

The “Text Scanner” mode works brilliantly with practice, requiring holding the phone steadily and at the right angle to capture the page of text. 

I have been side-tracked again by playing with the video capabilities, choosing my favourite subject, me!  If a camera can make me look that good, you know it has to be of superlative quality. I have been exploring a video editing app called Soloop, and while I haven’t yet figured how to duck my music overlays, I am impressed with how fast the Oppo Find X3 Pro rendered my edits. The 8 core processor, coupled with 128GB of RAM,  gives this device the computing power that will leave quite a few desktops and laptops languishing far behind. 

I could easily have written a review just about the brains of this device, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. Qualcomm describes this as a new class of technology, transforming your device into “a professional-quality camera, intelligent personal assistant, and elite gaming rig—all connected with truly global 5G multi-gigabit speeds to deliver the premium experiences you deserve.” I can’t wait for 5G to be here properly so that we can fully utilise the capabilities of this exceptional new device. 

Priced at $1899, the OPPO Find X3 Pro is competitively priced compared with other smartphone brands on the market. I must go. It’s raining and I want to photograph a raindrop using the “microscope” function. I may be some time.

Quick stats:

  • 1 Billion Colour Dual Primary Cameras
  • 1 Billion Colour Display
  • 10-bit Full-path Colour Engine
  • Futuristic Curved Design
  • 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform
  • 5G Ready
Related stories:
LG quits the smartphone business
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
Dig deeper:
OPPO Review Smartphone
Story image
Poly A/NZ on working from anywhere: Tips and tricks from industry experts
"The clarity in audio and beautiful video allows people to work better together."More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Poly A/NZ on working from anywhere: Tips and tricks from industry experts
"The clarity in audio and beautiful video allows people to work better together."More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Story image
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
Story image
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Story image
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Locals and businesses in parts of Tauranga can now connect to Vodafone 5G and the coverage footprint will soon expandMore
More stories