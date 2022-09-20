Hands-on review: OPPO Reno8 5G smartphone

OPPO's smartphones are known for two particular things: design and camera. Reno8 5G excels in both areas.

With its good camera, excellent performance and nice aesthetic, the Reno8 5G is OPPO’s latest smartphone.

Reno8 5G is available in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. There is also OPPO Glow for a gradient look and less fingerprints and the screen is protected against fingerprints and stripes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

With its thickness of 7.67mm, its weight of 179g and its screen of 6.43 inches, this smartphone is easy to use with a single hand and won’t be annoying to carry round.

Camera

The Triple Main camera is one of the biggest strengths of this device, it gives this phone a very good place in the ‘New Age smartphone families’.

The new Reno8 5G has the latest camera innovation to allow you to take photos in any challenging lighting scenarios, including the 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor for the selfie camera. In addition, there is also a 50MP IMX766 sensor in the rear for flagship-level camera performance. I noticed that there are many interesting and useful photo and video options such as wide angle, night portrait, ultra night video, ultra HDR video and many others.

Video is gyroscope stabilised and can shoot 4K at 30 frames per second or up to 120 fps at 1080p.

Battery

There have been real advances in batteries: ​​The Battery Health Engine will help the Reno8 5G retain up to 80% of its original capacity after 1600 full load cycles (up to two times the leading industry standard). This makes it the longest battery life of any smartphone on the market.

Resolution

With 5G and its resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 PPI density), this phone is ideal for watching your favourite series. In addition, the Reno8 5G has the SGS Eye Care Display and the Netflix/Prime Video HD certification for guaranteed entertainment.

Performance

That’s not all, the performance is also there. The Oppo Reno 8 5G provided a fluid experience, showed no signs of delay and was reactive during my use. Oppo built the Reno8 around MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 system on a chip (SoC), using a superconductive vapour chamber for liquid cooling of the device. This SoC is supported by 8GB of memory, with an option of 128GB or 256GB storage.

The device also has a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

The Reno8 5G has a dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), and the device works with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1.

So with this phone, you can get pictures of very high quality with beautiful colours, without worrying about the backlight. You can also comfortably watch videos and series while using it for a long time, and many others things, without getting tired and without reloading it often.