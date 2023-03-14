Hands-on review: Panasonic TH-65LZ1500Z OLED Television

The Panasonic OLED TV TH-65LZ1500Z is a high-end television that offers a superior viewing experience. It is a 65-inch OLED TV that offers stunning picture quality and advanced features that make it a great choice for anyone who loves to watch movies, shows, or sports.

Starting with the picture quality, the OLED technology delivers deep blacks, rich colours, and great contrast. This creates an immersive and vivid picture that is a pleasure to watch. The TV supports 4K resolution, which provides four times the number of pixels as Full HD, resulting in a sharper and more detailed picture. HDR support expands the colour gamut and brightness range, delivering a more vivid and lifelike image that's closer to what the human eye can see. It also supports HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, ensuring that you can enjoy the best possible HDR experience, no matter what content you're watching.

In terms of features, it is equipped with the latest Smart TV platform, providing a fast and responsive interface with a wide range of streaming services and apps. You can access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and many more, with the convenience of a single remote. The platform is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy to navigate and find what you're looking for. The TV also supports voice control, allowing you to control the TV using your voice.

The design of the TH-65LZ1500Z is sleek and stylish, with a very thin bezel and a stand that provides a sturdy base. The TV's design is subtle and elegant, making it a great fit for any living room. The TV is also easy to install and set up, thanks to its lightweight design and user-friendly setup process. The TV's size is perfect for large rooms, and the picture quality is excellent, even from off-angle viewing positions.

The audio sounded great, with the speakers capable of delivering clear and crisp sound. Although if you really want base range, then you should consider connecting external speakers or a soundbar for an even better audio experience. The TV also supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), allowing you to enjoy lossless audio from your soundbar or other compatible devices.

In conclusion, the Panasonic OLED TV TH-65LZ1500Z is an exceptional television that offers a superior viewing experience. With its 65-inch OLED display, 4K resolution, HDR support, fast Smart TV platform, and sleek design, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking for a top-of-the-line television. The picture quality is outstanding, and the TV's features and performance make it worth the investment.