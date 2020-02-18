New Zealand
Story image

Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment

18 Feb 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

The PS4 console may have been out since 2013, but the device is still receiving a lot of support from Sony. It’s now 2020 and a new device is available for the DualShock 4 controller called the “Back Button Attachment”. 

The Back Button Attachment is Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s expensive Xbox One Elite controllers that give players access to more button configurations. Those controllers usually cost close to $280 in New Zealand, but this Back Button Attachment will only set you back $69.99 (controller not included). 

No power cord or USB cable is provided because the device is attached to the back of your DualShock 4 controller. The controller itself powers the device so you don’t have to worry about extra wires or anything like that. 

The Back Button Attachment is connected via the DualShock’s microphone and headphone socket. The device can be a bit confusing to attach at first, but once you get the hang of it you can easily connect it without any hassles. 

The device has a special hole so you can still attach headphones to the controller if you are still using the Back Button attachment. 

Once the device is connected to your DualShock 4 controller, you press the OLED screen in the middle to power/turn it on. The default setting maps the two back buttons as X and Circle, but you can change it to pretty much any button on the controller. 

The buttons you can assign are X, Circle, Square, Triangle, R1, R2, R3, L1, L2, L3, up, down, left, right and the options button. You can only use two of the back buttons at a time though, but I like the fact that you can save three profiles to suit any game you wish. 

For example, I can assign profile 1 to use for a Call of Duty game, profile 2 for a driving game and then profile 3 is for a sports game. Changing different profiles is pretty easy to do because all you need to do is press the OLED screen twice. 

I actually liked using the back button attachment for shooters because it was more comfortable to press the melee and sprint buttons. I usually don’t like pressing down on the R3 and L3 buttons so the back button was useful in this regard. 

Another game I liked using the attachment for was AO Tennis 2. Making one button for flat shots and the other for topspin shots felt very satisfying to me. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is another game where the attachment proved to be very useful as well. 

Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and other fighting games were suited for the attachment too. They were useful in order to do special moves for several of the fighters. I also used the back button for easier use for grabs too. 

That being said, not every game or genre will be suitable for the back button. A game like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 felt awkward because I am so used to the default settings. No matter what configuration I used, the back button felt weird using it on a skateboarding game. 

However, I admire the fact that the back button attachment works with pretty much EVERY game and app I own on my PS4 Pro. Even when I was browsing on YouTube, Disney+ and Netflix, the back button was useful because I used the device to fast forward and rewind certain videos. 

One thing I will note is the fact that the back button attachment isn’t going to be useful for everyone. I can see the device is useful if you’re a competitive gamer or if you have some type of disability pressing buttons with your hands. 

As for anyone else, I wouldn’t spend $69.99 on this attachment just to press some extra buttons. I’m already comfortable with the default button configuration of the DualShock 4 controller and I don’t have any issues with my fingers or thumbs. 

Another minor issue my brother had is the extra weight the attachment gives to the controller. He usually likes carrying light controllers so he never used the attachment because of this. 

All in all though, the Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require it. It’s also a bit pricey here in New Zealand too as the $69.99 price tag is almost as much money as buying a new controller itself. 

Related stories:
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
Dig deeper:
Story image
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Story image
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Story image
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Story image
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Story image
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Story image
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
Culture, coding, and phở – Why budding developers are heading to Vietnam
CoderSchool’s immersive three-month bootcamps equip participants with skills for employability in a rapidly developing city with low living costs.More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
More stories