Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition

I think it is fair to say that Sennheiser is one of the leading brands when it comes to audio, spending the past 75 years aiming to ‘put sound first’.

Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version.

Design

Sennheiser is winning when it comes to the design of the Momentum True Wireless 2. It is very easy to say they are the best looking earbuds I have come across.

The Anniversary Edition comes in an exclusive all-black colour rather than the dark grey from the originals, and they feature the retro Sennheiser logo design. I think the retro logo was a great addition as it looks stunning and makes them seem exclusive.

Just like the original version, the earbuds come in a charging case that is made out of a premium mesh-like material. This still holds the title of coolest charging case on the market, in my opinion. The Anniversary Edition box comes in dark grey rather than light grey and also features the cool retro logo.

Both the earbuds and the case are designed for ease of use. The buds fit nicely in the case, and they are easy to take in and out. The case has a charging port at the back as well as the pairing button.

Controls

The controls on the Momentum True Wireless 2 are straightforward and highly customisable. Both earbuds are touch-sensitive, and by downloading the phone application, the user can decide what each press does. From pausing to answering calls to even launching an assistant, it can all be built into the touch controls.

Sound

This is where the Momentum True Wireless 2 shines. Sennheiser is known for its excellent sound quality, with their work in audio and microphones giving them an advantage over any other competitor.

The Sennheiser Momentum has a good overall sound. Last year, we compared it to the Airpods Pro and the PowerBeats Pro, and it had the best bass out of the three. It is not too strong or too weak, and it doesn’t overpower the low notes. It plays the sound the way the artist intended for us to hear it. It also helps that chances are that the artist used a Sennheiser Mic to record the song.

The Sennheiser Momentum also has a phone application with an equaliser, which allows users to play around with the sound and tailor it to their preference. While it is already great straight out of the box, this feature gives users a way to make sure they are getting the sound the way they prefer it.

The one bad thing

I am a very active Apple user. This means that I jump from iPhone to my iPad to my iMac and then back to my MacBook all the time. The Momentum trie wireless 2 can’t keep up with that.

I wish it connected to multiple devices at the same time, but once it is connected to one device, it is hard to connect it to another one. I had to make the earbuds forget my phone so that I could connect to my iPad.

Verdict

Despite my one complaint, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition is a great choice. They sound amazing, they look good, and they have solid controls. And that retro logo is a must-have for any fan of Sennheiser.