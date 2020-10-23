f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition

23 Oct 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

I think it is fair to say that Sennheiser is one of the leading brands when it comes to audio, spending the past 75 years aiming to ‘put sound first’. 

Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. 

Design

Sennheiser is winning when it comes to the design of the Momentum True Wireless 2. It is very easy to say they are the best looking earbuds I have come across. 

The Anniversary Edition comes in an exclusive all-black colour rather than the dark grey from the originals, and they feature the retro Sennheiser logo design. I think the retro logo was a great addition as it looks stunning and makes them seem exclusive. 

Just like the original version, the earbuds come in a charging case that is made out of a premium mesh-like material. This still holds the title of coolest charging case on the market, in my opinion. The Anniversary Edition box comes in dark grey rather than light grey and also features the cool retro logo.

Both the earbuds and the case are designed for ease of use. The buds fit nicely in the case, and they are easy to take in and out. The case has a charging port at the back as well as the pairing button. 

Controls 

The controls on the Momentum True Wireless 2 are straightforward and highly customisable. Both earbuds are touch-sensitive, and by downloading the phone application, the user can decide what each press does. From pausing to answering calls to even launching an assistant, it can all be built into the touch controls. 

Sound

This is where the Momentum True Wireless 2 shines. Sennheiser is known for its excellent sound quality, with their work in audio and microphones giving them an advantage over any other competitor. 

The Sennheiser Momentum has a good overall sound. Last year, we compared it to the Airpods Pro and the PowerBeats Pro, and it had the best bass out of the three. It is not too strong or too weak, and it doesn’t overpower the low notes. It plays the sound the way the artist intended for us to hear it. It also helps that chances are that the artist used a Sennheiser Mic to record the song.

The Sennheiser Momentum also has a phone application with an equaliser, which allows users to play around with the sound and tailor it to their preference. While it is already great straight out of the box, this feature gives users a way to make sure they are getting the sound the way they prefer it.

The one bad thing

I am a very active Apple user. This means that I jump from iPhone to my iPad to my iMac and then back to my MacBook all the time. The Momentum trie wireless 2 can’t keep up with that. 

I wish it connected to multiple devices at the same time, but once it is connected to one device, it is hard to connect it to another one. I had to make the earbuds forget my phone so that I could connect to my iPad.

Verdict

Despite my one complaint, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition is a great choice. They sound amazing, they look good, and they have solid controls. And that retro logo is a must-have for any fan of Sennheiser. 

Related stories:
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
Dig deeper:
Review Sennheiser Sennheiser MOMENTUM Headphones Wireless headphones
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Story image
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Story image
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Story image
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
I’m already convinced that I want to be the next stellar movie director to come out of New Zealand when I grow up. More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Story image
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Story image
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
Story image
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Story image
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland and offers a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport.More
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
More stories