f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch

06 Apr 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

I’ve had my Nintendo Switch for a while now, and as a prolific bed-gamer, one of the main reasons I bought one was the fact that I could play a console game without needing a TV, a desk, and unsightly cables taking up space at the foot of my bed (I’ve had this rig in the past, such is my passion for bed-gaming).

Thus began my era of console-gaming in ultimate comfort, and those first few hours of Breath of the Wild I played tucked under the covers and propped up against three pillows were bliss.

But then my ultimate comfort slowly started waning. My hands started cramping. My fingers itched for somewhere to rest instead of clutching the back of the device. Eventually I opted to put the Switch in its dock and play on the TV in the living room, just like any other console.

But then I got my hands on the Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch, and this changed the game.

The bundle comes with a GripCase Body, a MaxCarry case, plus some extra grips for the left and right analog sticks.

As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.
 

The grip

The main attraction is, of course, the GripCase Body attachment, which surrounds the entire Switch and clips in easily. You can also customise the colours of the two hand grips, adding a bit of extra fun.

Once attached, the difference in comfort while holding the console is immediately obvious. The weight feels more evenly distributed, while only seeming fractionally heavier. 

Being told to stay at home for a month presented me with the perfect opportunity to test the long-term comfort of the grip, so I got to work, playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for hours on end, bed-gaming style.

The comparison between grip and no grip is stark – no more hand cramps, and the coloured hand grips give the fingers respite and a welcome home to wrap around, reducing pressure on the palm. 

The coloured hand-grips are also detachable, so you can switch up the colour scheme of your Switch with ease.

Although it’s easy to detach the GripCase Body, I don’t see myself doing so anytime soon.
 

The case

Before the MaxCarry case, when travelling with my Switch I used to wrap it up in an oversize canvas bag, hoping that it wouldn’t jostle against other, less expensive things in my bag.

The MaxCarry case eliminates these worries for travelers, as well as packing in as much extra storage as possible.

The case has a hard outer shell, protecting against the much-despised jostle against other items, but the real fun is what’s inside.

 The Switch with it’s GripCase Body attached slots perfectly into a mould, and also features a sleeve with 10 game card slots, as well as a mesh pocket with an overlapping cover where you can keep excess cables.

It also includes a small compartment to put your AC adapter, ensuring everything you need to take while travelling will fit snugly in the case.

Skull & Co really seems to have thought of everything whilst designing this bag – every whim no matter how small has been catered to.

My only gripe with the GripCase bundle – getting the Switch onto its dock with the GripCase Body attached is not as easy as I would have liked, and took some adjusting until it charged.

All in all though I was delighted with Skull & Co’s product – it’s well designed, catering to every need that I could think of both in terms of handheld-gaming and travelling with the console.

There’s no question that I will make use of this bundle every time I pick up my Switch – and now, I can happily wait out this lockdown playing Animal Crossing in bed for hours.

Related stories:
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Dig deeper:
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Story image
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
More stories