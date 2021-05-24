FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds

24 May 2021
Darren Price
Share:

It amazes me that you can pay a fortune for a pair of wireless earbuds. These tiny little devices do little more than the wired earbuds that you likely got free with your phone. Of course, there’s the convenience of not having wires trailing from your ears, getting caught up and nearly pulling your ears off by mistake, and wireless earbuds are a bit more discreet. Of course, if you are an audiophile, the sound quality from a premium pair of wireless earbuds will beat the $2 wired buds given away with your phone. 

What if you want the convenience of wireless earbuds, decent quality audio, and all the functionality you’d expect from a premium pair of wireless earbuds, but don’t fancy spending a week’s wages on them? The folks at Skullcandy must have thought the same thing. The new Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds look the business and come in a smart-looking charge case but without the huge price tag. 

The earbuds were easy to pair with my phone. They paired the first time, just by getting taken out of the charging case. Even so, in the interest of science, I did a manual pairing, following the instructions in the included user guide- the earbuds paired without issue. 

The middle size ear gels were a bit too big, weird as they are usually the right size. With the small ear gels, the earbuds fit tight and snug. They felt a little uncomfortable at first but soon became unnoticeable. They are designed to fit tightly in your ear (which is what you want really- so they don’t fall out and isolate outside sound, somewhat).

According to Skullcandy, the fully charged earbuds have 3.5 hours of battery life. There are another 8.5 hours of charge in the charging case, giving you 12 hours of audio in total. They are charges via a standard USB cable that the big brains at Skullcandy have designed to fit in a USB Type-A socket either way up, so no fumbling around! Genius move.

The charging case is tiny, not much bigger than a car remote/key fob. It has a little strap so you can attach it you your bag or even your keys. The case lid snaps shut very tightly and is unlikely to open by itself, unlike some of these fancy magnetic case lids. There are two holes in the top of the lid which the earbud buttons poke though, so you do need to be careful not to be too rough with it. The earbuds are pretty rugged though, and IPX4 sweat and water-resistant.

The long parts of the earbuds are the devices’ sole buttons. Pressing them is a bit awkward as you need to grip the underside to stop the back jabbing your ear. As the buttons on each earbud need a combination of presses to perform functions, they need to be kept still to avoid a miss-press. Trying to increase the volume with a double-press of the right side often resulted in muting the sound as it didn’t register the second tap.

The audio is good, it’s not as crisp as some of the more expensive Skullcandy earbuds, but it's not at all bad. I could still hear the full range of audio tracks from the soft sound of a snare drum right up to base beats. As a fan of loud music, I found the earbuds’ volume to be a little tame. Don’t expect to shatter your eardrums.

Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a lot better than you should expect from a pair of sub-$100 wireless earbuds. The sound quality is great for the price if a little quiet for my taste. They look stylish with that cool-looking Skullcandy logo and come in a practical small charge case. The 12-hour charge should be enough for most and I still can’t get over that amazing USB cable.  

Related stories:
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
Dig deeper:
Skullcandy Wireless earbuds Review
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
“I just wanted to find a source of information I could trust," says Jennifer Marsman.More
Story image
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
Orcon scraps business & residential internet plans for more 'tailored' approach
The strategy overhaul is part of what Orcon is calling ‘the future of working and home connectivity in mind'.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Story image
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features
"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." More
Story image
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Story image
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Police drone data risks ending up on servers Chinese government can access - reports
Police drones are at risk of the data they gather ending up in cloud servers the Chinese government can access, but this can be managed, and the benefits outweigh the risks.More
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
See all stories