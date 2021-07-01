Yesterday
Story image
Sony
Wireless earbuds
Review

Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones

By Lama Farhat

Every company that has audio products has released some version of “true Wireless”, “noise cancelling” headphones. This has made it harder to differentiate the great ones from the average ones.

Until now, Apple’s Airpods Pro have held the title for me when it comes to active noise cancelling, and The Sennheiser Momentum held the title for the best-sounding ones. Sony just released the WF-1000XM4, and I am curious to see where they fall on the spectrum. 

Design

I think we have reached that time where companies have already innovated earbuds to the point that there is an industry standard. The WF-1000XM4 looks just like any other earbud on the market at the same price point. And that is not a bad thing at all.

The WF-1000XM4 looks great and feels very well made. It is available in both black and silver. While both colours look great, the black in my opinion, definitely looks better and has a very premium feel to it.

The design of the WF-1000XM4 shines best when you look at how they fit in the ear. Sony designed the headphones in a way that maximises the surface contact between the ear canal and the earbud tip of the headphones. They designed these with noise cancellation in mind, and that is great as the market is a little lacking in headphones that are actually good at this. 

The headphones also come with different silicone tips. Users can use a test in the app to determine which fit is best for them. This is a feature Apple users know and love in the AirPods Pro and it is great to see other companies finally adding this. 

While this is not exactly a “design” feature, the team at Sony packaged the new WF-1000XM4 in plastic-free packaging. This is an amazing choice. We all throw away the boxes the second we get our hands on what is inside, and it is great to see Sony getting rid of the unnecessary plastic. I really hope we see more companies do this going forward. 

Sound quality and noise cancelling

After reviewing so many sound products, I no longer expect to be “wowed”. In this case, I was pleasantly surprised. I think Sony did a great job with the WF-1000XM4. The headphones support High-Resolution Audio Wireless3. This is made possible by Sony’s audio-coding technology that transmits three times more data than conventional Bluetooth.

The headphones also use a special digital sound enhancement engine that upscales digital music files in real-time. Basically, all of this tech talk means that these tiny things sound amazing for their size. They have great range and provide clear high, middle and base notes. 

The WF-1000XM4 are also powered by Sony’s new V1 processor. This processor and the dual noise sensor microphones are responsible for the amazing active noise-cancelling that the headphones are capable of. The two microphones work together in a really smart way where one feeds forward and one feeds backwards. They analyse the ambient noise and adjust as needed to provide accurate and active noise cancelling. This works really well and I can confidently say that they easily rival the AirPods Pro. The Sony WF-1000XM4 also goes a step further and adjusts ambient sounds based on where you are. This means that the headphones will adjust between the gym and the street to make sure the sound suits the situation. 

One of the really impressive things that the WF-1000XM4 does that no other brand does is the Speak-to-Chat feature. Basically with other brands, if you are listening to music and someone talks to you, you take the headphones out to pause the music and talk to them. With the WF-1000XM4, no need to do that. Once you speak, the headphones automatically pause the music or video and allow ambient sound in so that you hear who you are talking to and allows you to have a conversation. This is a brilliant option if you are walking into your home with groceries in both hands and a friend or family member start talking to you. 

Controls and battery

In this department, the WF-1000XM4 performs like expected. It has all the controls you would expect. From pause and play to turning ambient sounds on and off, it has all you would need.

The battery life is also decent. A full charge gives the headphones 8 hours of use. The case then provides a further 16 hours. That totals us to 24 hours of use time. The thing to note here is that this does not mean that they have a battery life of 1 day because realistically the playback will not be that long. If these will be used while commuting and then on lunch breaks, one charge will easily last a few days.

The WF-1000XM4’s case also features wireless charging. This makes it very easy to charge even if the cable was not around as almost every house and office now has a wireless charger. 

Verdict

I was very pleasantly surprised with the Sony WF-1000XM4. They sound great, they look great and they do noise cancelling right. I can definitely recommend them as one of the best options on the market.

Related stories
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch>>
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone>>
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic
"We are observing a remarkable persistence in video game industry defenses being tested on a daily - and often hourly - basis.">>
Story image
Right to repair
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem
What if there was a way to extend the lifespan of products before they end up in landfill? Device repairability seems like a logical step.>>
Story image
Sony PlayStation
Game review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is a remaster in lieu of a remake. This means the gameplay has been relatively unchanged, although the visuals look a lot cleaner.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11
The design, according to Microsoft, has been simplified to be ‘modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful’, but a new design aesthetic isn't the only thing that has changed.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone
The TCL 20 SE is a big phone for a small budget. But does it perform? >>
Story image
Surveillance
Review finds NZSIS use of CCTV surveillance 'lawful & responsible'
The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security says NZSIS does not use CCTV for general surveillance.>>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Fixture’s S1 mount allows Nintendo Switch owners to connect their screen to the Switch Pro controller, whilst the S1 Carrying Case allows the upgraded set-up to be packed away nicely.>>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200%
“Accelerating interest and demand for bitcoin has provided cyber criminals with a payments method that is virtually untraceable, enabling a multi-billion economy of ransomware.">>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)
The rewarding experience should delight fans of the original and entice new players into the delights of OlliOlli World.>>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)
It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report
Ransomware attacks are gaining momentum globally across industries, and businesses are being warned against a black market dedicated solely to data leaks.>>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime
“Today scam is more than just solitary fraudulent web pages, it’s an entire industry with advanced technologies under the hood.">>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise
The top scams related to the pandemic, including vaccine-oriented, financial relief, and tech support scams.>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices
Adware continues to be the most significant threat on Android phones and tablets.>>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers with cryptomining malware >>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Story image
Speakers
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked>>
Story image
Remote Working
Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces>>
More stories