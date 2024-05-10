Hands-on review: SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a next-generation optical gaming keyboard. 60% the size of a regular keyboard, the keyboard is designed for those with small desks and those who want to maximise their space for mouse movements.

As is the way with SteelSeries kit, on opening the Apex 9 Mini's box, you are met with two words, "for glory". And they are not wrong.

This is a keyboard designed for gaming. It does away with all the fuss, there's no numeric keypad, direction keys, or navigation and editing keys. The keyboard provides just what you need on your desk, which, when complemented by a mouse, forms the tools of trade for the more discerning gamer.

At 60% smaller than a regular keyboard, there's more space to get comfy and move your mouse without having to reach as far. It may sound silly, as the keyboard is only about 125mm shorter, but place your fingers on WASD and then grip your mouse. You really have to reach; you just got used to it. The more comfortable you are, the better your game.

Its small size means that it is easy to stuff in your bag. This is great if you are like me and dislike the membrane keyboard of a Surface Pro.

As well as sitting flat on your desk, the Apex 9 Mini has two pairs of feet at the back. This allows you to angle the device as preferred.

It's a wired keyboard with a USB Type-C socket on the back for the Type-C to Type-A cable that is included in the box. If you've got a device with only a Type-C socket, you can just plug a Type-C to Type-C cable into the keyboard and your device and off you go.

Whilst the keyboard has that positive feel of a mechanical keyboard, it is not a mechanical keyboard. Instead of triggering a mechanical switch with each button press, the switches work by blocking a beam of light, triggering a sensor. This means that not only does the button press register faster, but it also means that there's no physical contact to wear out. A keyboard with optical switches should last longer than a mechanical keyboard (a lot longer than its likely time before obsolescence).

The Apex 9 Mini features swapable Optipoint linear optical switches. This means if you want a different feel for the keyboard, you can change them for tactile or clicky switches, according to your preference. The included plastic tool is fine for removing the keys but a bit too weak and fiddly for releasing the actual switches.

To get the most out of the keyboard, you need to download the SteelSeries GG app from the product website. As well as drivers, firmware updates and configuration features, GG syncs your setup with your other SteelSeries peripherals so you can control them all in one place. This is great for syncing up custom lighting effects. Unfortunately, GG really wants to be part of your gaming experience, offering to record video and images and configure your gaming set-up. If you are careful, you can customise what components you want to use and switch off the rest. But like all these free vendor apps, you just need to be careful.

The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a very responsive keyboard. It's as at home in the hands of a hardcore gamer as it is typing a report (or a review like this one). The small size and customisation options make it a good choice for competitive online gaming as well as gamers looking for the edge in single-player games.

