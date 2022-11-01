Hands-on review: Swann AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security Kit

Swann Security, the global 1 DIY home security system company, has recently launched a new wireless security kit for the home with its own router and excellent battery life.

Feeling safe in your home is one of the essential needs for many people.

Many home security companies have emerged over the past few years to meet this need and continue to grow.

These companies offer innovative installations ranging from the front doors to indoor systems or even 2K and 4K generations.

Overview

You will receive in a large box:

The AllSecure650™ NVR power hub with 1TB hard drive

Four NVW-600CMB wireless cameras

Four outdoor mounting stands

Five camera batteries

A power adapter

A mouse

An HDMI cable

An ethernet cable

A USB to USB-C charging cable

Mounting screws & plugs

The operating instructions

Theft-deterrent stickers

You can download the Swann Security App, which gives you a precise eye on what is happening at home.

This app has multi-camera live streaming that's always on, can receive alerts to inform you, and allows you to see the images on your mobile device directly.

The kit is straightforward to install. First, you add the batteries to the cameras and charge them by plugging them into the mains.

The cameras are made of removable batteries; to connect them to the station, you have to press the activation button on top of the camera.

Then, you can connect the installation via a wired (Ethernet) or wireless network, and the Swann Admin software allows you to configure your security system.

In addition, the router has a constant charging battery which is a good backup solution in case of power failure.

Features

This security kit has many great features. For example, its True Detect feature detects heat and motion for more reliable alerts. In addition, you receive a notification directly on the Swann Security App when motion is detected.

Thanks to the cameras' Quad HD 2K resolution and their wide viewing angle of 105 degrees, they can record many details.

As a result, the image quality provided is superb, even after connecting all four cameras.

However, you must be careful where you put these cameras; the lights around (bright or fluorescent) can impact the video quality.

In addition to its quality, the camera offers a powerful Night2Day colour night vision that allows you to see in colour up to 10 metres with the projector.

The cameras are weatherproof, meaning they can work even in rain or snow all year round.

You can also program your camera to turn on spotlights or sirens, and the Talk & Listen feature allows 2-way audio to greet guests or warn intruders. These are a perfect way to prevent crimes.

Also, thanks to free storage, your videos can be retained for up to 2 years on a 1 TB+ hard drive, viewed via an HDMI cable, and recorded without the internet.

Verdict

This security system is complete and reliable, ideally, if you want to control your home, inside and outside.

The cameras have a lot of features such as weatherproof, 2k video, the angle and many others, which makes them so powerful.

The quality of this kit will satisfy you.