Yesterday
Story image
Review
Network attached storage / NAS
Terramaster

Hands-on review: TerraMaster D5-300 Raid Direct Attached Storage

By Darren Price

RAID, Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks, is a data storage virtualisation technology that has been around for decades. Whilst the term was first coined in the 1980s, some aspects of the technology originated in the 1970s. 

The idea is to use multiple hard drives to speed up data access and/or build in redundancy if a drive fails to avoid data loss. Most PCs can run hard drives in a RAID setup, but few are configured to do so and there’s a good reason for this. But it is something that you should consider.

The main reason why your PC likely doesn’t have drives set up using RAID technology is that you need more than one hard drive to do so, preferably identical. For a decent RAID setup, you ought to have more than three identical hard drives. This takes up space. More importantly, from your PC manufacturer's point of view, those extra hard drives don’t necessarily mean extra storage space.

With the TerraMaster D5-300 users can set up a RAID array with up to five hard drives connected to a PC or Mac via a USB 3.1 Type-A cable. The D5-300 can be used for several different RAID levels, depending on requirements. The unit can also be used to house up to five drives working normally in JBOD (Just a Bunch Of Disks) configuration, as your normal internal PC arrangement.

The silver chassis of the D5-300 is a robust unit with five drive caddies at the front. On the left side, there’s an on/off button above which are the five drive status indicator lights. At the rear, there are two fans to keep things cool.

The device does not come with any hard drives installed. Up to five drives can be installed, these can be 3.5” or 2.5” traditional hard disks or SSDs. For RAID configurations, I’d recommend that identical drives are used. 

Installing drives is easy. The caddies can be easily unclipped and the drives screwed in place, using the included screwdriver and screws (for both 2.5” and 3.5” drives). Once the drives are screwed into the caddies, they are inserted back into the chassis and clipped into place. There are no cables or connections to worry about.

To configure the D5-300, TerraMaster’s RAID Manager application needs to be downloaded from the company’s website. The app is simple to use you just select the RAID configuration required and the drives that you want to use. As well as JBOD, the D5-300 supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10. It can also be used with just one signal drive, as well as two ran together creating a clone drive. 

The simplest RAID level is RAID 0, which the D5-300 can set up if more than one drive is present. RAID 0 combines the drives into one volume by striping data across the physical drive. This can give the benefit of faster data access as it can be read from multiple drives at the same time. You also get the combined amount of storage space from all the drives in the array. The downside is that there is no redundancy. This configuration is used when performance is important, but data loss is not a concern.

RAID 1 creates a mirrored copy on a second drive. The array will continue to function as long as one drive is operational. This means that even if one drive fails data is not lost. This configuration halves the amount of storage space of the drives in the array to create redundancy. Data transfer speeds will be at that of the slowest drive in the array. This is the easiest ‘proper’ RAID array that you can use, needing only two drives.

Requiring at least three drives to be installed in the D5-300, RAID 5 offers both redundancy and faster data transfer speeds. Storage space is reduced by about 5-10% as parity information is distributed throughout the array. The parity data can be used to calculate the lost data in the event of a single drive failure.

RAID 10 is what is known as a nested RAID level combination of RAID 1 and RAID 0 (RAID 1+0=10). It’s a RAID 0 array of mirrored drives. This level requires a minimum of four drives. The configuration should provide better data throughput and latency than other RAID levels, making it best suited to heavy input/output applications.

Once I’d set up the RAID array using the RAID management tool, I opened Disk Management in Windows 10. Here I was asked to initialise the RAID array (as one drive), as you need to with all newly installed drives. Once initialised I was able to format and label the RAID drive ready for use.   

For my review, I used NAS drives, but you could use any drive, including solid-state drives, if you wish. NAS (Network Attached Storage) drives are enterprise-level drives designed for 24/7 usage and are a bit more robust than consumer drives. It is also possible to have more than one drive configuration in the D5-300. Removing one of the NAS drives (which I’d borrowed from my media server), I inserted an old 120GB SSD into the spare caddy and got it running in JBOD configuration in tandem with the RAID 1 array.

Being a separate unit, configuring and reconfiguring the TerraMaster D5-300 is easy and pretty idiot-proof. When reconfiguring RAID arrays in a PC, I’ve always been wary of accidentally configuring the wrong drives and losing all my data. The RAID manager software walks users through the process with the appropriate warnings that data will be lost on the reconfigured drives. The D5-300 can be easily disconnected from one PC and connected to another giving instant access to the stored data.

I am puzzled as to why the D5-300 has a USB Type-C socket on the actual unit but comes supplied with a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable for connecting to your computer. The instruction manual also states that users should only use the cable provided to avoid data loss. The option to connect to my PC via a USB Type-C socket would have been nice.

Nevertheless, connected to the PC, the D5-300 worked as it should. It provided extra storage space in the various RAID configurations without any issues.

The TerraMaster D5-300 is simple to use and offers users a robust and very easy-to-configure way of providing a RAID storage solution for critical data and backups.  If you a looking for the security of a simple to use RAID system for your data, the TerraMaster D5-300 is certainly worth looking into.

Related stories
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4>>
Hands-on review: Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage>>
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones>>
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones>>
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks
More cybercriminals are customising malware for attacks on virtual infrastructure.>>
Story image
Amazon
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers
“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”>>
Story image
Sustainability
Audio company Jabra takes steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across entire product range
Audio device company Jabra has taken the first steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across its complete product range.>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones
If I was blindfolded, I would not be able to tell them apart from other high-end headphones on the market.>>
Story image
Employment
Overtime in NZ business increasing, more than half go unpaid
“Last year, tight budgets forced employers to try to achieve more with less as they navigated their way through the crisis and back to growth.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage
Dynabook’s Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage hard drive may offer a solution to a problem that new console owners didn’t know they had.>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog
I had one main reason for wanting a smart home device: to spy on my dogs when they were home alone and see what they got up to. Turns out, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 helps me do exactly that, plus a whole lot more. >>
Story image
Ransomware
Kaseya ransomware attack reminder that attackers still have the upper hand
“The global Kaseya attack is a reminder that the public and private sector need to change the way cyber conflict is fought.">>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks
"Employees can be the difference between a successful attack and an unsuccessful one with proper security awareness training and testing.” >>
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G clinches top prize at GLOMO Awards
The phone won in the Best Smartphone category at the ceremony, beating out all other smartphones released in the past year. >>
Story image
Hyperfibre
Enable set to launch Hyperfibre broadband in Christchurch CBD
Starting from next month, Hyperfibre will be available to businesses, schools, and residences within Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey, and Deans Avenues.>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt
"This is building up to be a trainwreck for vulnerable customers and the question for regulators is whether they will prevent substantial consumer detriment.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI
The draft includes a framework to ‘ensure digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals’.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Gamifying cybersecurity key to preventing attacks
"Many CISOs have found it very effective to use ad-hoc gamification in pushing down ownership of cyber-risk management to individual risk owners.">>
Story image
New Zealand launch
New brain supplementation brand launches in NZ
Simply Nootropics, a new company offering brain supplementation pills, has launched in New Zealand.>>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists>>
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft playing pivotal role in Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Shopify
Shopify unveils major platform investments and upgrades>>
Story image
COVID-19
Tech-savvy Kiwis able to use scripts to snap up MIQ spots before others>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NICE announces AI ethics framework as industry booms>>
Story image
Ransomware
Govt to launch full inquiry into DHB ransomware attack>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right could empower Kiwis to have more control over their data>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions >>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft announces cloud OS Windows 365 - Full windows 11 experience online>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
NZ businesses lacking right technology for hybrid working as digital transformation accelerates>>
Story image
Space
Virgin Galactic completes first fully crewed spaceflight>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says>>
More stories