Story image
Google
Home security
Review
Nest

Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell

By Sara Barker, Mon 1 Nov 2021

When Google bought smart home device maker Nest in 2014, there was a US$3.2 billion price tag - and indeed, it has been a smart move that paid dividends.  The two founders of Nest, Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers were old-hat Apple engineers in a previous life. I sometimes wonder if Apple feels a little jealous.

Anyway, back to the point. Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre - thermostats, home security systems, carbon dioxide detectors, you name it. Here, we take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.

Google 2nd Gen indoor wired Nest Cam

Skipping through some of the stats, the camera records up to HD video (1080p at 30 frames per second), a wide 135-degree diagonal field of view, night vision and two infrared LEDs, and a three-metre power cable. I’ll admit, I’m easily impressed when it comes to the quality of security cameras these days, as admittedly, I only have an older Arlo 2 system I bought off Trade Me.

Design-wise, the Nest Cam is unremarkable though weighty – two things you want in any security camera. Plug it into a power point, turn on Google Home on your phone or tablet, follow the setup prompts, answer a few questions, connect to a network, and voila. You now have video streams in-home video to your phone, with a delay of about one second.

A green light on the camera is illuminated when the camera is active, and the light blinks when someone is watching the live stream through Google Home.

I note with some interest that Google’s installation setup casually mentions in passing that you need to make sure your visitors know they’re being recorded – oh. Google won’t use video footage for nefarious means.

Within the Google Home App, the capabilities you have at your disposal are straightforward. You can view live video and audio, speak through the in-camera microphone, get notifications when the camera triggers movement (you can sort via people/animals/vehicles/motion). There are a few more options here, and I recommend looking into them, so you’re not plagued with useless notifications.

Below you will see various captures of my feline companion begging for his dinner, lights on and lights off (infrared).

Google offers a 30-day trial of Nest Aware, which saves video history and enables you to set up intelligent alerts. I also read that compatible speakers and displays can even alert users when they detect sounds like smoke alarms and glass breaking, which is pretty neat.

Home away routines mean the camera can turn on when you leave your house and turn off when you arrive home, using a couple of methods like phone locations to detect when you’re home. Again, a handy feature to have, especially when you don’t want to be bombarded with notifications when you walk in the door.

 You also have the option to view video footage in-app. It’s not immediately obvious how to download clips to my device storage, but the internet came to the rescue and told me I need to go into a specific video clip, tap ‘event details’ and then click the download icon near the top. It was an easy learning curve.

Google Nest Doorbell

The doorbell features 960x1280 HD video at up to 30 frames per second and a 145 diagonal field of view. It includes infrared LEDs that can see up to 3 metres and a speaker and mic. Unfortunately, while it’s water-resistant, it’s not waterproof. Hopefully, any eaves on your house will offer some weather protection.

Helpfully, a white LED illuminates the doorbell button when a hand draws near, and it will be apparent to every visitor that they’re on camera.

The box includes the doorbell, a baseplate, a tilt bracket, and some installation tools, and Google shows installation videos via either a power drill or a trusty Philips screwdriver. Google is full of tips, so follow the guides closely.

When you set it up, you specify whether this will be a wired or battery doorbell. Note: If it’s wired to an old doorbell’s wiring, you’ll need an 8-24 VAC transformer. If a doorbell is connected directly to a transformer, you’ll also need a resistor (which isn’t included in the pack).

You will need to install the doorbell with the baseplate (the doorbell doesn’t work without it). 

I had to get creative with my testing since visitors are few and far between while we patiently go through the motions of Level 3. However, I did manage to capture a glimpse of that rare breed, a courier driver that actually uses a doorbell. It’s hard enough to find one who knocks!

While not as high-definition as the Nest Cam, the camera still manages to record whoever may be lurking at the door in great detail.

The Doorbell also works with Google Home, offering similar features to the camera like event history and clip download/viewing, with a couple of fun perks.

Every time someone rings the doorbell, you get a notification – this could classify your visitor as an ‘unfamiliar face’, ‘person with package’, as well as animals, vehicles, and motion. You can have fun with doorbell sounds – as I write this, Google offers a special Halloween ‘theme’ featuring werewolf howls, evil laughs, ghost sounds, monsters, Bach, Toccata and Fugue in D minor, which is sure to scare some trick-or-treaters). 

Google’s familiar face detection can be programmed to recognise people who live in your home or regularly visit, like my courier driver.

And suppose you don’t want to open the door (perhaps some religious missionary-types of the most-annoying-kind have decided to pay a visit). In that case, you can activate the doorbell with an automatic response such as ‘we can’t answer the door’, ‘you can just leave it’, or ‘we’ll be right with you’.

The option to review events is the same as with the camera – you can view event history and watch clips in full.

So, the final verdict: Both the Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam quite happy complement the Google range of smart home devices, and they both do excellent jobs of capturing goings-on inside (or outside) your home. If I could suggest any improvements, I would like to see a higher-definition camera in the Doorbell, but overall I’ve found both products to be easy-to-use, and I feel safer knowing there’s always a watchful eye on my home.

Related stories
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars>>
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)>>
Hands-on review: EPOS H6PRO open and closed acoustic gaming headsets>>
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)>>
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Phishing
COVID: Proof of vaccination phishing scam hits the web
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen cybercriminals leverage Covid-related trends as lures in their phishing campaigns.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard
The guiding principle of a zero trust security model is that no-one in an organisation — from a new recruit to the CISO — is granted intrinsic trust to access the network.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music
Today’s Apple announcements may bring music to Apple fans’ ears, with audio taking a huge focus in this month’s product announcements. >>
Story image
Mental Health
Virtual reality could help treat anxiety - research
The research could pave the way for large-scale efficacy testing, clinical use and cost-effective delivery of intelligent individualised VR technology.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Week takes cybersecurity back to basics
Cyber Smart Week is a timely reminder that even small changes can make a big difference.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Notorious ransomware group REvil taken down in government fight back
A consortium of government law enforcement groups including the FBI, US Cyber Command, and Secret Service knocked the gang offline by sabotaging its infrastructure.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Vodafone hits Microsoft Gold Security milestone
Vodafone is also helping customers protect themselves by showing them how to invest in their people, processes and technologies in a real-world cyberattack experience.>>
Story image
Unisys
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology
New Zealand employees are pushing back on monitoring technology when working from home, according to research from Unisys.>>
Story image
Facebook
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'
"The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.">>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report
“Tech support scams are effective because they prey on fear, uncertainty and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NZ organisations risk being left behind in Artificial Intelligence plans
AI is projected to be the most significant technological advancement in a generation.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)
Overall, Back 4 Blood can be a fun game if you are able to find some players online that you like to play with.>>
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse
Corsair is no stranger to PC gaming. With the Sabre RGB Pro and M65 RGB Ultra mouse, Corsair would like to give gamers that extra edge.>>
Story image
Education
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)>>
Story image
Dark web
Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report>>
Story image
Printers
Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Hot Wheels Unleashed (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson named Number 1 sustainable company>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H6PRO open and closed acoustic gaming headsets>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Story image
Scams
Crypto romance scam targeting iPhone users raking in millions>>
Story image
Malware
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware>>
Story image
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Does New Zealand have a chief information security officer?>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft, Mandiant uncover Russian threat actor targeting cloud services>>
Story image
Apple
Apple ditches Touch Bar for physical keys on new MacBook Pro>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
Story image
Apple
M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple's most powerful chips ever>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
More stories