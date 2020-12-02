f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds

02 Dec 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Unveiled at Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products launch event this year, the FreeBuds Pro are essentially an upgrade of the FreeBuds 3, with one major improvement: The introduction of ‘Intelligent Dynamic Active Noise Cancelling’, which is a fancy way of saying that each earbud is fitted with microphones that detect (and block) ambient sounds.

Look

At first glance, the FreeBuds Pro can’t help but remind me of Apple’s AirPods Pro. I personally was never a fan of the AirPods design, but that aside, the FreeBuds Pro have their own merits.

Each earbud is around 26mm long and 29mm wide. On the ‘stick’ part of each earbud, there is a touch sensor that controls volume, track skipping, etc. I personally found this sensor too small to use and after a few careful ‘pinching’ attempts, I felt moments of frustration as I tried to get my feeble commands to register. It is an awkward touch control mechanism, Huawei’s design aesthetics, have, unfortunately, sacrificed accurate touch feedback for a smaller device. 

The earbuds enter pairing mode as soon as you take them out of the box. You can also pair them to two devices at once, also known as multipoint pairing. Bluetooth range is only about 9 metres (when obstacles are in the way), so keep your phone close.

One interesting little hardware design is the inclusion of a ‘bone voice sensor’, which apparently interprets bone vibrations to help provide clearer audio. I’d love to know the science of how this works.

If you’ve selected the right silicon tips, the earbuds won’t fall out of your ears or come loose while walking or exercising. They’re also very comfortable.

The earbuds have a 55mAH battery, and Huawei says that battery life can last up to 7 hours with ANC disabled, or 4 hours with ANC enabled for music playback, and for voice calls, 2.5 hours with ANC enabled, and 3 hours with ANC disabled.  Oddly, I found that one earbud discharges quicker than the other - we're talking less than 0.5%, but it is a strange phenomenon.

I found the music playback times to be reasonably accurate – Huawei says the earbuds will charge within 40 minutes in the charging case, and it will take about an hour of wired USB 3.0 charging to charge the case (2 hours if charging wirelessly).

What I was impressed by was the speed it took to put a small amount of charge the case to prepare for a software update. You won’t need to take too much time out of your day to keep the music (or calls) playing.

Sound

Huawei says these FreeBuds Pro have a noise cancellation rating of 40 decibels, according to their lab tests. There are a variety of different factors that can change this number – chewing gum, for example. These earbuds will also take your ears down to about 30hz bass-wise, which is plenty enough rumble for most songs. 

There are four ANC settings: ultra mode (public transport, loud areas), general mode (cafes, restaurants), cozy mode (quiet indoor spaces), and dynamic (auto-detection). The headphones will also provide ANC for phone calls too.

Awareness mode will mute ANC to bring in more ambient sounds in your surroundings. 

Be warned though, you're at the mercy of your device’s EQ settings or from a third-party app, as there are no options for this in the AI Life app. More on that soon. Once I had tailored my own EQ settings, I was surprised by just how good these FreeBuds are at delivering rich music to my ears.

Huawei’s AI Life app for Android

All of Huawei’s documentation points towards the AI Life app as the central point for headphone settings. But don’t download it from Google Play. You either need to down the app directly from Huawei or if you have a Huawei device, download from Huawei’s App Gallery.

And in small print on Huawei’s website, the company says that the AI Life App is NOT available on iOS or Windows smartphones yet.

The app displays charge levels, noise control settings, an earbud ‘tip fit test’ to determine whether you’ve got the right earbud tips in, wear detection, and a reminder of the gestures you need to know.

Verdict

Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds for those looking for something lightweight with good sound. They’re available in Silver Frost, and Carbon Black. 

In New Zealand, the FreeBuds Pro earbuds are available in Silver Frost and Carbon Black for NZ$299. They're available now from PB Tech, and coming soon to 2degrees.


 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Dig deeper:
Review Home audio Huawei Wireless earbuds
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Top security tips for online shoppers
Shoppers should follow the following tips to guard against being cheated and defrauded when shopping online. More
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
More stories