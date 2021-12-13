Story image
Solutions
USB
Review
Computers
Multimedia
Twelve South
Technology

Hands-on review: Twelve South StayGo Mini USB Hub

By Owen McCarthy, Yesterday

I don't believe that right on the cusp of Christmas, Twelve South swung into my ken. 

This mini USB hub has become part of my solution to a problem faced by many. I'm sure that I am not alone in having a work desk that screams out for Marie Kondo to come in and restore order. 

This tiny USB hub offers a solution that promises to have my laptop (and my iPad Pro) looking more like a computer and less like a hedgehog.

Advertised as a hub for Mac users, I've happily had it connected to my HP Elitebook too. My MacBook Pro will eventually retire to be replaced by one of the new M1 Pro models, after more than a decade of amazing service. 

Andrew from Twelve South has posted an interesting video where he literally echoes my words. Imagine a small hub hidden at the back of your workspace area, with just one USB C cable connected to your laptop or iPad.

Suddenly you have a clean-looking environment with all the peripheral cables hidden out of sight. This marks a point of difference with other mini-hubs. You can connect this hub directly to a USB C port. What if you want all those cables to disappear out of the way?

Andrew says, simply use the cable and run everything out the back, out of sight. Suddenly, my six-year plan to declutter my workspace looks to be a reachable goal.

This is just one of the myriads of options that Twelve South provide. They also have a similar hub that includes an SD card reader, although Apple is bringing those back in their latest MacBook Pros.

What's included?

Besides the hub, you have a handy USB cable that connects to a USB port on your computer.

With the USB C port, there is the pass-through power option, enabling you to charge up or power accessories. As well as the USB C port, there is a USB-A, HDMI, and headphone/audio out port. 

As I write, I'm gazing at the clutter caused by my bulky, ancient, powered USB port. Twelve South's offering is less than half the size and, being USB C, does not need its own power. I am exploring the addition of a Lightning to USB-C adapter to see if I can use the hub on my earlier model iPad Pro. Watch for later updates to see how I got on.

Twelve South report, "It's all about connections." 

They say on their website, "iPads have become multimedia tools, but connecting accessories to them has been really clunky - until now. StayGo mini snaps onto your iPad, giving you four neatly arranged extra ports for must-have accessories, like studio headphones, your favorite display and USB drives. 

"Other flush-mount docks don't work with protective cases. StayGo mini does, by using the included USB-C cable to connect this little hub to your iPad without removing your case." On top of that, the StayGo Mini will connect to your MacBook Pro via the USB port. Plug it in directly or via their handy cable. 

Priced at US$59.99 on their website, this promises to be a winner, and it is just an aperitif for the huge range of products Twelve South offer for passionate Mac and Apple users to feast on. As I write, I see the bigger brother is available in New Zealand, offering more ports and at a price of around NZ$143.

Related stories
Game review: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Xbox One/Xbox Series X)>>
Hands-on review: JBL LivePro+ TWS>>
Hands-on review: Satechi Trio Wireless Charger & Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard>>
Game review: Halo Infinite Campaign (Xbox Series X)>>
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro>>
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms
The code aims to establish a self-regulatory framework to protect New Zealanders from online harm and harmful content.>>
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research
New research has determined that fibre is the best broadband option for consumers concerned about carbon emissions.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
To disclose or not to disclose?: The significance of data breach disclosure in Aotearoa
A data breach can be any company's worst nightmare. Not only can it cause catastrophic damage to systems and workflows, but it can also often be extraordinarily damaging and costly. >>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Halo Infinite Campaign (Xbox Series X)
 It has been exactly 20 years since the first Halo game made the original Xbox console famous in 2001. While the original developer Bungie left the franchise to make Destiny a few years ago, the last few games have now been made by 343 Industries.   >>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer
Sophos has released new findings on the Tor2Mine cryptominer that show how the miner evades detection, spreads automatically through a target network, and is increasingly harder to remove from an infected system. >>
Story image
Chorus
Chorus fibre upgrade complete with faster broadband
"We’ve been ten years building our share of the fibre network and we’re nearly done.">>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas
Slyp says partnerships with several leading fashion retailers will see the retailers switch off paper receipt printing for in-store purchases across a combined 42 stores.>>
Story image
Gaming
Kiwi mobile users see nearly five times faster speeds on 5G than on Wifi
The arrival of 5G means that Wifi is no longer always superior to cellular.>>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report
Data and analytics company App Annie has partnered with marketing measurement platform AppsFlyer to produce a report titled: 'State of App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand'.>>
Story image
Smartphone
Smartphone shipments to grow despite supply chain constraints
Shipments of smartphones will grow 5.3% year over year in 2021, reaching 1.35 billion shipments, according to new forecasts from IDC.>>
Story image
Shopping
New Mastercard research focuses on safer shopping and spending habits
According to new research initiated by Mastercard, with the country slowly starting to open up, NZ consumers are starting to spend less money at home on items and more on experiences.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices
"While we are generally more mindful today of the dangers posed by hackers to our laptops and computers, we also need to recognise that smartphones are prone to cyberattacks as well.">>
Story image
Firewall
Log4j actively exploited, serious complications can occur according to CERT NZ
The widely-used java logging library, log4j, has been actively exploited, according to an update from CERT NZ and Catalyst.>>
Story image
Logistics
Delivery delays during holiday season could damage brands' reputation - survey
Businesses need to ensure consumers are aware of the cutoff points for package deliveries before the holiday season, or they risk losing customers.>>
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South StayGo Mini USB Hub
I don't believe that right on the cusp of Christmas, Twelve South swung into my ken. This mini USB hub has become part of my solution to a problem faced by many.>>
Story image
Ecovacs
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro>>
Story image
Microsoft
Red Hat and Microsoft collaborate with an automation solution>>
Story image
Cybercrime
New book reveals massive flaws in Australian cybersecurity management>>
Story image
Trade
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code>>
Story image
Government
Govt to ease border restrictions for 600 skilled tech workers>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Story image
Ransomware
More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year>>
Story image
Ransomware
Sophos discovers new Python ransomware called Memento>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Satechi Trio Wireless Charger & Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard>>
Story image
Online shopping
Back in style: Virtual try-on tech making waves on social media>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot rebirths Emotet: 140,000 victims in 149 countries>>
Story image
DDoS
Record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend>>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake>>
Story image
Cybercrime
An exclusive look at the NZ NCSC cyber crime report>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard>>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch>>
More stories