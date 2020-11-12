f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs

12 Nov 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

Photography today is one of the most critical aspects of mobile phones. Every smartphone company out there is competing to have the best cameras on their smartphone and the best software and machine learning to support those cameras. Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. 

What is in the box

The Smooth X and Smooth Xs smart gimbals are very very similar in concept. I would essentially describe the Smooth Xs, and the “pro” version of the Smooth X and this difference can be seen as soon as the box is opened. 

The Smooth X box comes with the Smooth X gimbal, A startup guide and the USB-C cable. That is all. On the other hand, the Smooth Xs box comes decked out with the gimbal itself, a startup guide, the USB-C cable, a safety hand strap, a storage bag and even a small tripod! These additional accessories, while not really necessary, make a lot of difference in the experience. 

Design

At first glance, you might think the two gimbals are the same, but in reality, Zhiyum made a couple of key improvements on the Xs. While the smooth X is available in white and gray, the Smooth Xs is actually available in ivory white, pearly pink, lemon yellow, and navy blue. 

While I still got the white one anyway, It is good to know that the colours are an option. The second major design change was the way the gimbal opens and closes. The Smooth X had to be twisted and then rotated at a weird angle before you can pop it open. While it is something I got used to after a while, I really appreciate that the Smooth Xs opens in a much smoother way. This also means that the Smooth Xs is easier to pack away than the Smooth X is. 

Zhiyun also made some serious changes to the grip. The Smooth X simply has a plastic grip where the buttons are. The Smooth Xs goes the extra mile and provides indentations and ridges that make holding the gimbal so much more natural. This helps a lot as when you have a heavy iPhone Pro max attached to it, you need all the support you can get. 

Both gimbals have the same exact button layout which works perfectly. And both the Smooth X and Xs house a selfie stick that can be extended to provide better shots. 

Features

Both the Smooth X and Smooth Xs have essentially the same features. To activate the features, you need to connect them to the phone application via Bluetooth. Through that application, users can access all the cool features that make the gimbals special.

The setup process was simple. The phone connects with both the Smooth X and X easily. I did have to create an account though, which I found to be a bit annoying. I do not see why one is needed. 

Once set up, the fun begins. The gimbals have cool features like face and object tracking. This means that if you move right and left, the gimbal will make sure that the phone smoothly follows you. I found this to be very useful in vlogging style videos, and when running after a pet that is jumping around. 

Another really cool feature is the fact that the Smooth X and Xs can be operated hands free. If you set them up on a tripod, you can use gesture controls to start and stop the recording and start the tracking. This makes it so much easier to film by yourself. 

Verdict

Both the Smooth X and the Smooth Xs are amazing products that will help anyone that wants to make the best out of their phone camera. For me, the Smooth Xs’s design, opening and closing mechanism and the extra accessories make it a better option.  While they are not necessary, these three differences made a huge impact on how “smooth” the experience was.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Dig deeper:
Review Photography Accessories
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
More stories