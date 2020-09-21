f5-nz logo
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs

21 Sep 2020
Newsdesk
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.

Leading the announcement is the OMEN 30L desktop, which will be fitted with one of NVIDIA’s brand new GeForce RTX 30XX GPUs. Discerning buyers can select the pre-built desktop with either the GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, or 3090 GPUs.

Next up is the OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard. It is a dual mode keyboard so gamers can used it wireless, or wired. The wireless function offers up to 75 hours of play. Five minutes of charge will enable six hours of battery life without the backlight on.  The keys are supported by MX Cherry Brown switches. HP also quotes statistics from a 2018 study that showed 60% of gamers are unlikely to buy a wired keyboard in the future, so who is HP to argue. 

The OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse offers 180 hours of battery life on a full 90-minute charge. A five-minute charge can provide up to 10 hours battery life. It includes key binds and lighting, a 16000 DPI Pixart PAW3335 Wireless Sensor, and Omron switches with a 50 million click lifespan.

The HP X23i and X24ih Gaming Monitors are entry-level displays, featuring an IPS panel and wide viewing angles. They have a 144 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time10 and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The OMEN Blast Headset includes a retractable boom mic with passive noise cancellation, a 3.5 mm aux that provides compatibility for a variety of consoles.

The OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset provides up to 30 hours of battery life, includes 7.1 surround sound audio and C-Media Xear.  There is also an environmental noise cancelling microphone.

HP notes that wireless “has grown by leaps and bounds with gamers today now spending 40% of their time using a wireless connection, 33% of their time using 3.5mm connection, and 24% of their time using USB when it comes to gaming headsets.”

HP’s Personal Systems New Zealand country manager Scott Leman adds,  “Gamers have long been hesitant to go fully wireless with their accessories due to concerns over lag, battery life, and overall quality, despite the strong desire for more space efficiency, especially with streaming setups becoming more widespread.

This, he says, is why HP is trying to break new ground in wireless freedom and wired performance.

While HP hasn’t announced local pricing, it has announced rough availability dates.

  • OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset is expected to be available in late 2020
  • OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse is expected to be available in late 2020
  • OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard is expected to be available in late 2020
  • OMEN Blast Headset is expected to be available in late 2020
  • HP X24i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available in late 2020
  • HP X24ih Gaming Monitor is expected to be available in late 2020
  • OMEN 30L Desktop with new NVIDIA GPUs is expected to be available in late 2020.
     
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Story image
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Story image
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
